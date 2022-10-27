Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
LIFT touches down in Durban for the first time

Lift Airline landing at the King Shaka Airport. Picture: Tumi Pakkies/African News Agency(ANA)

Published 1h ago

King Shaka International Airport received its first flight carrying LIFT passengers from OR Tambo International Airport.

The flight from Johannesburg landed at King Shaka International Airport (KSIA) in La Mercy north of Durban at 1pm on Wednesday.

The launch of the Johannesburg to Durban route comes just in time for the festive season and as South Africa observes National Transport Month.

The domestic airline hosted a celebration to mark this occasion at KSIA attended by eThekwini mayor Mxolisi Kaunda, Lift CEO and co-founder Jonathan Ayache, Dube TradePort CEO Hamish Erskine, Dube TradePort board chairperson Mpumelelo Zikalala, KZN Tourism acting CEO Phindile Makwakwa and Airports Company South Africa (Acsa) general manager for KSIA Nkosinathi Myataza.

Speaking at the event, Myataza said that the launch of this new route would bring much-needed seat capacity between Johannesburg and Durban following the grounding of Comair’s Kulula and Mango Airlines.

“Despite the above, we have been seeing a post-Covid recovery actually coming in leaps and bounds. The establishment of this route impacts and enhances the recovery,” said Myataza.

Kaunda said that the people of KwaZulu-Natal would now have more options when they travel.

“It is significant that this event takes place at a time when the country is commemorating Transport Month, where we create awareness about the important role the transport sector plays in the economy of our country. So today’s launch could not have come at a better time as it is in line with our government’s plan of investing in transport infrastructure to promote and stimulate economic growth,” said Kaunda.

Ayache said that LIFT is “different” and a “flexible airline”, which is why travellers should fly with it.

“The key to achieving this vision and to our success so far has been the incredible group of people we have been able to pull together. In a short space of time we’ve employed over 200 people and many of those new joiners are actually here with us in Durban today. We are very proud that we can contribute not only in Durban but across South Africa,” said Ayache.

