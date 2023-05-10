Local businesses encouraged to register for Sho’t Left Travel Week to aid recovery of domestic market

As part of efforts to promote domestic travel in the country and get the country’s travel numbers back to pre-Covid levels, South African Tourism Minister Patricia de Lille has called on tourism businesses to register for the Sho’t Left Travel week. Registration for the campaign officially opened at Africa Travel Indaba and is an important part of ATI, offering South Africans a seven-day promotion of discounted travel related deals and packages.

In the process, tourism businesses from around the country pledge to support tourism recovery and growth of the industry by packaging and offering their services and products at an affordable price for locals making it a “great South African sale” for travel enthusiasts. According to Hub Head for South Africa, Mashoto Mokgethi, the campaign ultimately aims to encourage South Africans to explore their own backyards and by doing so assists them in gaining a deeper and meaningful connection with Mzansi. “We encourage South Africans to be proud of their country by travelling locally throughout the year,” said Mokgethi.

According to South African Tourism, Sho’t Left Travel week brings all tourism businesses together allowing them to collaborate towards a common goal of growing the tourism industry, in particular increasing domestic holiday trips. How can businesses register? To register, businesses are encouraged to upload a variety of experiences with discounts of up to 50% to generate leads on their deals and increase booking enquiries.