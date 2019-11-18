Here’s another reason to visit Durban: Its new and improved promenade on the Durban beachfront.
Durban mayor Mxolisi Kaunda led 6009 residents on an 8km fun walk to cut the ribbon at the beginning of the new promenade extension on Saturday, November 16.
The new promenade, hailed as the longest promenade in Sub Saharan Africa, is part of Durban’s vision to become the tourism destination of choice.
In a statement released by eThekwini municipality, it revealed that the promenade extension spans 750 metres long and 30 metres wide making it altogether the longest in Sub Saharan Africa.
“It provides linkages to all beaches on the city’s eastern boundary, tourist centres and the uMgeni River estuary cycle route and jogging track.
“Breaking ground in January 2018, with a spend of just under R400-million on the project (incl. design costs etc), 23 000 tons of concrete poured, piling depth of just over 18 meters, this over 440 working days, employing 500 construction workers and in the process ensuring that R135-million was spent on sub-contracting,” the statement revealed.