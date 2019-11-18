LOOK: Durban is now home to longest promenade in Sub Saharan Africa









Durban revealed the longest promenade in Sub Saharan Africa over the weekend. Here’s another reason to visit Durban: Its new and improved promenade on the Durban beachfront. Durban mayor Mxolisi Kaunda led 6009 residents on an 8km fun walk to cut the ribbon at the beginning of the new promenade extension on Saturday, November 16. The new promenade, hailed as the longest promenade in Sub Saharan Africa, is part of Durban’s vision to become the tourism destination of choice. In a statement released by eThekwini municipality, it revealed that the promenade extension spans 750 metres long and 30 metres wide making it altogether the longest in Sub Saharan Africa. “It provides linkages to all beaches on the city’s eastern boundary, tourist centres and the uMgeni River estuary cycle route and jogging track.

“Breaking ground in January 2018, with a spend of just under R400-million on the project (incl. design costs etc), 23 000 tons of concrete poured, piling depth of just over 18 meters, this over 440 working days, employing 500 construction workers and in the process ensuring that R135-million was spent on sub-contracting,” the statement revealed.

eThekwini Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda with government officials and members of the Ethekwini Executive committee at the launch of new Point beach promenade. Picture Zanele Zulu/ African News Agency (ANA)

The opening of the promenade has come in the wake of the start of the festive season.

The city revealed its multi-pronged holiday plan, which includes various activities events and activations from December 1, 2019, until January 14, 2020.There are interventions in place to ensure safety and security of guests to the city.

The city also revealed that there will be 50 pool guides and 50 beach buddies employed to ensure the safety of beachgoers. Childminders will be deployed from 6am to 6pm daily.

Guests at the launch of the new promenade. Picture Zanele Zulu/ African News Agency (ANA)

Every child entering the beach will be tagged with particulars of their parent or guardian in the event of separation to facilitate parent and child are reunited efficiently

Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda said: "The festive period is truly a time that we savour as it provides us with the opportunity to showcase our beautiful city and its endless offerings to all, local, national and international visitors."