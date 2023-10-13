LOOK: Durban’s Amazing Maze is a feast for the imagination. The best part? Entrance is free

As parents, we’re always looking for fun ways to keep our kids entertained. The Amazing Maze is Gateway Theatre of Shopping’s new must-see attraction that kids of all ages will enjoy.

“The Amazing Maze is a whimsical escape full of unexpected delights,” said Michelle Shelley, Marketing Manager at Gateway in Durban. “Our creative team has conceptualised an incredible immersive experience, playing with scale, dimensions and perspective. “Entering the Amazing Maze is an invitation to push pause on reality and unleash your imagination.”

Visitors meander through the selfie paradise on their way from the entrance to the exit. Pics snapped among the backgrounds, props and fantastical situations will leave friends guessing where on Earth you are. For content creators, it’s a sensory overload. “There are added elements of surprise in the Amazing Maze,” added Shelley.

“By finding and scanning strategically placed QR codes within the maze, visitors can unlock chances to win exciting prizes from our wonderful tenants. “Plus, by participating in the Amazing Maze social media promo, they can qualify to receive one of a limited number of booklets with enticing value-added offers available at Gateway,” she said. Here’s what you’ll find in the Amazing Maze.

The Amazing Maze is entered through an ethereal blue and white Cascade Tunnel, which draws visitors into a play on relativity. Nomzamo Lushaba with colleague Mbali Nzimande enjoying the Cascade Tunnel. Picture: Supplied

Finding oneself in the enigmatic Escher Realm, the mind says “up,” when you can see that it’s down. Every conceivable direction intertwines and stretches into infinity. Journeying on, adventurers reach the surreal expanse of Warped Reality, where time and space unravel and wonder takes over.

Nomzamo Lushaba studies the Warped Reality. Picture: Supplied Field of Dreams is a dreamscape of enchantment, mystery, and snap-ready scenarios. Stepping into the House of Cards, visitors are suddenly in a larger-than-life card game, where appearances are deceiving and the amble is ambushed by strategy and surprise.

House of Cards. Picture: Supplied It’s worth taking time to capture loads of enviable amazing selfies in the Plush Room, a luxurious statement of designer comfort.

Next thing, we’re playing in a Techno Tunnel and you’re going to be in it. It’s a brief traverse through the captivating digital realm before venturing back into awe-inspiring reality. Techno Tunnel was a favourite of Sammy Joy van Pletsen and (right) Riley Hope Bambus. Picture: Supplied What you need to know before you go

Tickets: Access is controlled but entrance is free. Time limit: 15 minutes from entry to exit. You can always join for a second round. Ages: Suitable for all ages. Children under 12 must be supervised.

Rules: Please no eating or drinking in the Maze, and no tampering with its elements. Times: Open during mall trading hours Location: cinema level