LOOK: Gateway's summer-themed World of Illusions is a fitting finale for this whimsical activity

With cheery tropical designs and the most tempting glittering pool scene you've ever seen, Gateway's ‘World of Illusions’ is making one more splash. The set-up has been a popular feature on the upper level of the mall (on the cinema level) for the past few months, especially during the school holidays.

Throngs of people lined up to take pictures inside the multi-sided structure – each side boasting its own mind-bending illusion. Of course, the best part is of the immersive experience is the multitude of picture opportunities that await you, creating thrilling Instagram stories and posts. If you want to step into the weird and wacky world of illusions, the last performance is fast approaching so don't miss out. If you haven't seen the previous installations, now is the moment to put reality on hold and let the World of Illusions Summer Edition boggle your mind. Grab the whole family, everyone is welcome to celebrate its summer farewell. All six of the illusions have been completely redone, although the optical trickery remains the same.

Underwater Room Summer’s profile-popping blockbuster will have you chilling underwater in a pool dappled with dancing light that looks straight out of one of those old chlorine ads. Just be sure to hold your breath and get ready to shine like a subaqua star. Infinity room

Picture: Supplied. If disco and a hall of mirrors were combined, this illusion would be it. With bright, colourful lights and infinite reflections, this is the perfect spot to get your final selfies of the summer. Ames Room Picture: Supplied. Careful where you choose to stand in this candy-coloured scene. Big becomes small and small towers over the vertically challenged. For added fun, cowering in the corner of the room, pretending you’re being taunted by a giant makes for a very creative photo op.

Bottomless Pit Picture: Supplied. Energy roars in this vortex where one step over the edge could have you whisked away. The blue and yellow stripes create the illusion of being sucked into a new dimension. Upside down room

Picture: Supplied. Embracing uMhlanga’s summer, the living room has taken on a whimsical, tropical air. And, oh yes, you walk on the ceiling. It’s not us, it’s you. Beuchet chair Picture: Supplied. Created by Jesse Beuchet in 1963, this illusion is an example of confounded ambiguity. You need to see that pink chair for the illusion to be revealed.

Know before you go Entry: Free How long is the Summer Experience up for: From now until the end of March.

Opening hours: Gateway Theatre of Shopping trading hours. Location: On the cinema level at the top of the escalators by Starbucks. Time required: Flexible, but allow for at least 3-4 minutes for each room.