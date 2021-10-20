LOOK: Kolisi family take midweek break and go on luxury safari in KZN

South African power couple Siya and Rachel Kolisi and their children decided to take a midweek break and head on a safari in KwaZulu-Natal. The family headed to luxurious Phinda Game Reserve - known as among the most sought-after safari establishments in South Africa.

Often described as “Seven Worlds of Wonder,” Phinda is home to 1 000ha of Africa’s remaining rare dry sand forest and is close to unspoilt beaches. The Kolisi family stayed at Phinda Homestead, an exclusive-use villa is tucked into the edge of a dappled forest in the north of the reserve. The villa comes with a dedicated ranger, tracker, butler and chef and starts from R115 000.

Ideal for both families and small groups. the villa boasts four private bedrooms and spacious bathrooms, an interactive kitchen, a fully equipped private gym and spa and more. Kolisi posted some images on his social media this week. Kolisi shared his excitement of spending quality time with his family before he headed on tour.