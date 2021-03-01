LOOK: Kyle Deutsch and Aewon Wolf’s 8 day adventure to shoot KZN-inspired music video

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Durban artists Aewon Wolf and Kyle Deutsch embarked on an epic eight-day, 2542 kilometre journey across KwaZulu-Natal to shoot their latest music video, ‘We Have It All’. The duo, who have cemented their names in the South African music industry, will premiere their new song and video on March 3. The song, captured by Tourism KwaZulu-Natal's appointed digital agency iNCO Creative, celebrates KwaZulu-Natal and its diverse offerings. They travelled to the South Coast, Drakensberg Mountains, the Midlands, Battlefields, North Coast and Durban to capture footage for the video. Radio personalities Stacy Norman and DJ Sbu also make a cameo in the video. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aewon Wolf (@aewonwolf) Arnold Phillips, stage name Aewon Wolf, said iNCO Creative contacted him to shoot a music video showcasing the province. The song, created with Deutsch and producer Earl Evans, was inspired by KZN.

The 'Say it Louder' musician and Deutsch are known for taking trips within the province and uploading their adventures, so this adventure was straight up their alley.

"The song and music video pays homage to the beautiful province. Our 8-day adventure was crazy with lots of travelling and very little sleep, but I got to see some of the most beautiful places," Aewon said.

The views of Oribi Gorge from The Gorge Private Game Lodge & Spa, as well as the rich history at Isandlwana battlefields, were some of his most memorable moments of the trip.

The Durban-based musicians will release the rest of their travel adventures in the coming weeks, including short documentaries and podcasts to tease their experiences in the Zulu Kingdom.

Aewon hopes the song and music video inspire people to visit the province.

For travellers visiting KwaZulu-Natal, he shares some travel ideas.

"If you are visiting the province, add St Lucia, Drakensberg, Oribi Gorge and its surrounding areas, Durban and Ballito to your itinerary. Each part of the province offers something unique," he said.

Kirk Maddocks, CEO of iNCO Creative, said the project merged "great music and destination marketing".

"The music video and the song are a magnificent showcase of the province and its different tourism offerings. We believe this song will officially become the theme song for KZN travellers," he said.