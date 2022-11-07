LOOK: These chefs are ready to lead at SA’s top hotels

Granny Mouse Country House in KwaZulu-Natal has welcomed executive chef Lebo Mpuang. Mpuang hails from Cape Town but grew up in Joburg, and with over 10 years experience under her chef’s apron, this seasoned chef graduated from the renowned City & Guilds chef school, Capsicum Culinary Studio in 2014.

Story continues below Advertisement

She completed the Level 2 diploma in food preparation and the NQF Level 2 professional patisserie, international level. She graduated with merit. After she graduated, Mpuang was hungry for a challenge, so she packed her suitcase and travelled overseas to gain international experience in the industry. Chef Lebo Mpuang. Picture: Supplied In 2016 she launched her private chef and catering company, having cooked for prominent families, one of which is the US Ambassador. In 2019 Mpuang opened her private cooking studio in the trendy dining hot spot Maboneng, where she offered her clients cooking classes and intimate five-star dining experiences.

In 2020 Covid-19 hit, and she had to close all her business doors and decided to relocate to Durban last year. This did nothing to deter her, as she went on to work as a private chef, as well as entering into a contract with a hospitality firm assisting them with kitchen design, the building, as well as menu formulation, cost development, and procedure structure for three UKZN canteen restaurants in and around Durban before making Granny Mouse Country House & Spa her new home, set in the picturesque Midlands. When she is not in the kitchen, Mpuang loves experimenting with new culinary delights.

Story continues below Advertisement

"I believe in organic ingredients, as well as using the best local produce. My parents encouraged my passion and inspiration for perfection in the hospitality industry as they made every mealtime interesting and exciting,” she said. ANEW hotel in Green Point in Cape Town has also proudly announced Althea Jacobs as their new head chef. Chef Althea Jacobs. Picture: Supplied The brand’s operations director Kevin Burley said: “We look forward to witnessing Althea take her career to greater heights. She’s an exceptional head chef.”

Story continues below Advertisement

Jacobs has woven her culinary magic for over 20 years in the Cape Town area, culminating in her appointment as the head chef at the hotel. By investing in continuous learning, she helps her teams produce high-quality food consistently. This dynamic chef makes the kitchen fun by joking with her team and instilling a sense of excitement about every plate that leaves her kitchen. Jacobs culinary journey started at the Victoria & Alfred Hotel where she attended training and worked for two years. Then she moved to the Baxter Theatre on a short-term contract basis and gained insight into catering. “Upon returning to the V&A Hotel after my time at the Baxter Theatre, I worked as a sous-chef, and after two or three years, I ended up running the kitchen,” she said.