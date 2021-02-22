LOOK: Unathi's KZN Midlands adventure

Singer and TV presenter Unathi Nkayi lights up a room wherever she goes, so it's no surprise that she lifted everyone's spirits during her trip to the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands over the weekend. The ’Idols SA’ judge visited several attractions in the area, dabbling in adventure and immersing herself in history. Hosted by Tourism KwaZulu-Natal, the activation aimed to showcase the province's offerings and highlight the establishments' Covid-19 protocols. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Unathi.Africa (@unathi.co) Unathi visited the Nelson Mandela Capture Site, where she learnt about the history relating to the former president's 1962 arrest and took the 'Long Walk To Freedom' to see the 35-metre sculpture designed by artist Marco Cianfanelli. On the experience, Unathi said: “KZN is rich in heritage and diversity. Walking through the exhibition made me feel like I was going down memory lane."

Thrill seeker

The SA personality also dabbled in some adventure. On day 2 of her tour, she headed to Granny Mouse Country House and Spa, the location for a sunrise hot air balloon ride. During the hour-long ride, she took in the stunning KZN Midlands landscape, marvelling at a dazzle of zebra going for their morning run and the sunrise.

“It was just me and the elements," Unathi recalled. "The pilot varied the height, and I witnessed in all its splendour. The open fields with animals grazing, people going about their day, and the balloons dotted in the area”.

She received a certificate to commemorate her hot air balloon journey.

The radio personality also went on a zip line tour at Karkloof Canopy Tour where she braved 10 zip-lines and 12 platforms. She said she had the "time of my life in the air."

"I have just ticked off one more exciting activity on my bucket list. I am bringing my children next time. KwaZulu-Natal never disappoints. I have enjoyed the incredible landscape of the Midlands,” she said.

Unathi also enjoyed a chocolate dipping experience at Chocolate Heaven, met ceramicist Astrid Dahl in her studio and renowned woodcarver Alson Zuma.