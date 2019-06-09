To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Durban makes for a fun family holiday. Here are some places to check out with your loved ones: Family activities

Mini Town: If you want to learn more about the city's iconic buildings, head to Mini Town. Situated along Durban’s Golden Mile, the buildings in Mini Town are scaled down to 1:24. Call: 031 337 7892.

Bounce Inc, Cornubia: Gather your friends and family for a day of fun at Bounce Inc at Cornubia Mall. With a range of activities for all ages, including dodgeball and free jump area, it will be hard to leave this paradise. Located at Corner of Flanders Drive & Tacoma Drive, Blackburn Estate, Mount Edgecombe. Visit www.bounceinc.co.za

Rickshaw rides: The rickshaw bus tour is perfect for people who want to see Durban in a day. It takes travellers to key Durban attractions, including Emmanuel Cathedral, Victoria Street Market, Juma Musjid Mosque and City Hall. Call 031 322 4209.



Outdoor adventure

Sugar Rush Park: Sugar Rush Park in Ballito incorporates adventure, adrenaline and family fun. Among the attractions include paintball, a reptile park and petting zoo, a trampoline park and a spa for the moms. Located at Esenembe Road, Ballito. Call 060 997 9996.

Flag Animal Farm: Flag Animal Farm in Northern KwaZulu-Natal is one of the country’s best animal farms. Home to over 1000 animals, birds, reptiles, wolves and alpacas, this Ballito gem has almost 80 percent of rescued animals. There are daily shows, including reptile interactions, milking show and cartoon character appearances. Call 032 947 2018.

Green Corridors: Green Corridors offers excursions for families on a budget. They provide tours in areas such as Inanda, Kwamashu and Blue Lagoon. Make sure you add the Mzinyathi Falls in Inanda to your itinerary. Other popular activities include canoeing, cycling and city experiences. Call 031 322 6026 or email [email protected]

Beaches

Here is a list of beaches for every kind of traveller

Family: uShaka Beach, Amanzimtoti Beach and Umhlanga Beach.

A little privacy: Thompson’s beach at Shaka's Rock on the Dolphin Coast.

Surf spots: North Beach and Battery Beach.

Tan: One can tan at any beach, but uShaka beach is recommended.

Fishing: No fishing is allowed on bathing areas. Fishing spots include Snake Park Pier, near Circus Circus restaurant, and Blue Lagoon. Those who fish will require a permit.

Snorkel: Vetchies Reef.

Spots for kids to swim: South Beach Pools, CAC Pool by Fun World amusement park and uShaka beach.

Braai: There are designated braai spots at the Durban beachfront. One can braai from Country Club (known as Sun Kist) to Blue Lagoon.

Picnic spots/ parks

Take in nature at Krantzkloof Nature Reserve. Picture: Clinton Moodley.

Krantzkloof Nature Reserve: Krantzkloof Nature Reserve is known for its unique waterfalls and animals like the zebra, bushbuck and duiker. The reserve offers 21 kilometres of trails and braai and picnic sites. Situated at 152 Kloof Falls Rd, Kranskloof, Kloof. Call 0317643515.

Durban Botanical Garden: Durban Botanic Gardens is known as the oldest surviving botanic gardens in Africa and the city’s oldest public institution. Set up a picnic at the Sunken Gardens or visit Orchid House for its attractive flowers. If you want to relax, try birdwatching at the lake. Located at 9A John Zikhali Road, Berea. Visit www.durbanbotanicgardens.org.za/

Paradise Valley: Spanning more than 100 hectares of coastal and remnant grassland, Paradise Valley makes for a fun day out with the family or a group of friends. Hike to the waterfall, or laze on the grass while you take in nature. Located at 10 Oxford Road. Call 031 702 3443.







