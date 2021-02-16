PICS: Siv Ngesi and Jonathan Boyton-Lee's epic KZN adventure

Actors and TV personalities Siv Ngesi and Jonathan Boyton-Lee showcased exactly what KwaZulu-Natal has to offer during their epic two-day adventure in the province recently. In between their zany adventures, the duo offered a glimpse of how people can travel safely during the pandemic. Hosted by Tourism KwaZulu-Natal, the two South African media personalities explored the North Coast where they dabbled in a range of fun activities and swam in some of the province's most idyllic beaches. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Siv Ngesi (@sivngesi) The trip started with a microlight tour where they snapped selfies and witnessed the picturesque KZN coastline from the air. Travellers get to enjoy a 20 or 30-minute microlight journey, and if lucky, you may spot marine life like dolphins and whales from a distance.

The duo also explored Ballito Cable Ski Park that boasts a range of water sport activities like wakeboarding, waterskiing, kneeboarding, slalom skiing, tube, jet ski rides and more.

The attraction is located 4km outside of Ballito on the Esenembi Road. Other KZN spots they visited included Sugar Rush Park and Seventeen87 wine cellar. Ngesi dubbed KwaZulu-Natal "one of the most beautiful places in the world."

He told IOL Travel: "I love KZN. It is one of the most beautiful places in the world. I love that you can experience the oceans and mountains. I’m a big fan of going off the beaten track to explore. Like, when we went microlighting, that was the ultimate freedom.

“There's more to KZN than just the coastal city of Durban. There is so much more to see, and I look forward to coming back for more."

Boynton-Lee went on his first micro lighting adventure, which he called a "very special and amazing experience."

"KZN has a very special place in my heart. I grew up in the Drakensberg mountains, so my most special memories happened in KZN. Every visit there is always special. It is my favourite local travel destination," he said.