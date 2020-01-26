Travellers from all over the country visit the uMkhuze section within the iSimangaliso Wetland Park in KwaZulu-Natal to get a glimpse of vultures.
Bheki Manzini, the Communication and PR Manager for iSimangaliso Wetland Park Authority, told IOL Travel that the park has six species of vulture, including the White-backed, Cape, Lappet-faced, White-headed and the Hooded vulture, with a very occasional sighting of the Palm-nut vulture.
“Vultures are an essential element in the natural functioning of the ecosystem as the clean-up crew that helps rid the landscape of rotting carcasses, which limits the spread of disease to animals and humans alike.
“The uMkhuze section is the only part of the World Heritage Site that hosts vultures. As endangered species, their wellbeing is a critical priority for conservation. With a recent surge in mass vulture poisoning incidents in Southern Africa, there has never been a more urgent need to educate and protect,” he revealed.
Manzini said management objectives were in place to protect the vulture.