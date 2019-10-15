Makhosi Msimango arrives at our Durban office looking refreshed and ready for our podcast recording.
She apologises profusely for being 10 minutes late, and I am excited to hear what has kept her busy since we last spoke a year ago at the KZN Lilizela Tourism awards in Sani Pass, KwaZulu-Natal.
Msimango is the founder and owner of Ndzenga Tours and Safari, and the idea to start her business happened purely by chance when she was at the annual reed dance at the Enyokeni Royal Palace in Nongoma.
She started her business, which specialises in cultural heritage and township experiences, in 2006.
She tells me how the idea to start a tourism business changed her life, her new business project, and what she would add to her South African itinerary.