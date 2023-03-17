Road to Splashy Fen gets makeover, allowing easier access to festival location

Following the challenges that parts of KwaZulu-Natal has had to has to face in the past few years; Covid, looting, flooding… The team at Splashy Fen Music Festival announced that P125, the dirt road that leads from Underberg to Splashy Fen, will be getting a some much needed TLC which will benefit the Underberg Community and festival goers.

A statement released by the festival organisers revealed that work to fix the road had already began. “The past few years have seen the region experience an uncanny amount of rainfall. The result is a patchwork of degradation across most dirt and even tar roads in the area. “Over the course of the last 2 months, the Mayor’s Office, Municipal Manager's Office, Provincial Department of Transport, and other government stakeholders have really taken on the concerns relating to this road, and we are beyond thrilled to announce that this past week, a contractor moved onto the site to begin redoing the first 10km this road,” it read.

The Splashy Fen team said that the process of dealing with these departments has been fruitful and the individuals involved in these discussions have all been extremely helpful with an invested interest in fixing the area. “While the entire project won’t be complete for the 2023 edition of Splashy Fen, the identified problem areas will be tackled and it is a great start, not just for the festival, but for all locals and farmers along the road,” said the team. Splashy Fen 2023 will take place over the traditional Easter weekend from the 6th to the 10th of April when festival-goers will be able to experience a long weekend in the picturesque setting of Underberg, enjoying the best Splashy Fen experience to date.