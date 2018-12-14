With the summer holidays in full swing, many people want to explore as much as they can while they are on their break. If you are in Durban, here are some places to visit:

Picnic at Durban Botanical Gardens

Where: 9A John Zikhali Rd, Musgrave

Contact: 031 322 4021

There is nothing better than a picnic in Summer. The Durban Botanical Gardens, one of the city’s oldest public institution and Africa's oldest surviving botanical gardens is a perfect backdrop. Visitors are spoilt for choice when it comes to places to set up a picnic. Those who seek privacy will enjoy the Sunken Gardens while those seeking some shade would appreciate a picnic under the tall trees that are scattered throughout the gardens.

Explore nature at the Umhlanga Lagoon Nature Reserve

Where: Hawaan, Blackburn

Contact: 031 205 1271





Nestled among Umhlanga's string of hotels and holiday homes, Umhlanga Lagoon Nature Reserve is perfect for those who love nature. Try out their many hiking routes or take up the challenge to find the route to Umhlanga beach. If you are lucky, you may spot the blue duiker, the smallest antelope in South Africa. The reserve is great for bird watching, picnicking, trail running and self-guided walks.

Get a history lesson at the KwaMuhle Museum in Central Durban

Where: 130 Bram Fischer Rd, Durban Central

Contact: 031 311 2237.

KwaMuhle Museum in Central Durban, once the headquarters of the City’s infamous Native Administration Department and the centre of Durban’s harsh system of labour control, has been transformed into a world-class museum. The museum seeks to reflect the Durban’s urban growth and the history of its residents from a range of perspectives.

Go on a Segway



Where: Moses Mabhida Stadium

Contact: The tour is just R350 for an hour For further information, visit www.segwayglidingtours.com

Instead of a casual stroll on the promenade, why not take a Segway tour? The hour-long tour shows Durban in a new light. Make sure to be on the lookout for vervet monkeys and beachgoers as you glide through the promenade. Amid the selfie filled experience, there is a quick break at the South Beach Pier.

Admire the scenic views of the Valley of a Thousand Hills

Contact: Call 1000 Hills Tourism Information Office on 031 322 2854

This valley between Pietermaritzburg and Durban is where Umgeni River meets the Msunduzi River in the valley. Perfect for day visitors, travellers can explore the many craft and food shops in the area. Try to enjoy the iconic view of the valley (there are plenty to choose from).