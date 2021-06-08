Sumptuous foodie options to explore on your South Coast Sardine Run vacay

The South Coast is fast becoming a top foodie jaunt and offers plenty for travellers. Now with multiple Sardine Run sightings, there is no better time to start exploring this KZN hidden gem.

For those who are unaware, the Sardine Run is known as the planet’s largest biomass migration. For years, it has become a drawcard for KZN travellers.

Phelisa Mangcu, the chief executive of Ugu South Coast Tourism, said the Sardine Run is something everyone should see once in their lifetime. As you tick off Sardine Run off your bucket list, there are plenty of eateries to keep you fuelled during your trip.

Start with breakfast at Farm Food Factory in Shelly Beach, which prides itself in preparing healthy meals. Top breakfast options include the “Flippen Fresh Buttery Avo Toast”, “Scrumptious Scramble” and the “Vegan FFF Breakfast”.

For lunch, head to the Cellar Restaurant at Honeywood Forest Lodge, Restaurant and Spa. The menu offers everything from Spanish tapas, spicy ramen with prawns to seafood laksa.

Another lunch spot option is La Trattoria Italian Restaurant in Southbroom. The menu showcases contemporary Italian fusion.

If you are into waffles, then The Waffle House is not to be missed. This bucket list destination serves savoury and sweet waffles as well as a list of other treats.

Visit Mac Banana for their famous pancakes and banana milkshake, although I was disappointed at the latter on a recent visit. For those who want to splurge, visit the Gorge Private Game Lodge & Spa.

Meal options include lamb and marigold arancini, honey and rooibos- glazed pork belly with pela pela peppers and feta mousse, lavender-cured salmon trout and Kalahari kreef with samp and thyme risotto, to name a few.

High tea is also popular on the South Coast. The Wild Coast Sun serves high tea every Saturday in the tropical-themed Lagoon Bar. The menu boasts a range of sweet and savoury options like caramel cake, cupcakes, scones, samoosas and smoked salmon balls.

*Keep up to date with the Sardine Run on the free Explore KZN South Coast app.