Take a virtual tour of The Nelson Mandela Capture Site

For those who have not seen the Nelson Mandela Capture Site, there's good news. The organisation is offering a virtual tour of its visitor centre and sculpture while it remains closed due to the spread of the coronavirus.

The Nelson Mandela Capture Site has been hard at work creating a virtual experience that visitors can access from home. The impressive technology uses drone footage to allow virtual visitors to experience the Capture Site’s immersive exhibition. The programme gives you access to a dazzling display of historical artefacts, rare video and audio footage and a 360 degree experience of the world-renowned sculpture.

The virtual offering was launched this week, two months since the site closed due to the national lockdown. As a non-profit organisation, the Capture Site acts as an economic driver in the community, helping to create and sustain jobs and promoting tourism in the province.

In a typical month, the Capture Site employs over 35 staff, welcomes around 500 visitors per day, hosts numerous school groups and education programmes, trains 25 young adults for the hospitality and tourism industry and supports local businesses through construction and upgrade projects.



As a non-profit organisation, it is difficult to press pause on all of these activities.

Until the tourist attraction can safely reopen, they will continue to rely on the support of the public. You can make an impact by supporting the Capture Site through pre-buying tickets, purchasing a membership or making a donation.