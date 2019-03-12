Some of the best jogging spots are found in Umhlanga. Picture Leon Lestrade. African News Agancy.

When Lebo Masike was going through a rough time more than a decade ago, she turned to the last thing she thought would help her: running. The 40-year-old was retrenched from her “dream radio job” in 2003 and had to move back to the small town of Zeerust, about 800km from Durban.

“Running found me. I turned to jogging at a time when my life was falling apart. It helped clear my head and lifted my spirits.

“It was one of the things that gave me the courage to start again. When I moved back to Durban, jogging became my life,” she said.

The Comrades Marathon participant said jogging helped release endorphins that triggered a positive feeling in the body.

Vuma FM content producer, Lebo Masike.

Masike shares her favourite jogging routes in Durban:

Umhlanga Promenade

Distance: 5km

Level: Beginner

One of Durban’s gems, the Umhlanga promenade makes for an easy run with a breathtaking view of the lighthouse.

“The Umhlanga promenade is a flat surface and easy for a 5km run,” Masike said. “It is very scenic and a great escape after a long week. There is a park run every Saturday at 8 am for people who prefer jogging with a group.”

After the workout: Grab a cup of coffee, or mimosa, at The Oyster Box Hotel. Situated at 2 Lighthouse Rd, Umhlanga. Call 0315145000.

Durban Beachfront Promenade

Picture:Marilyn Bernard

Distance: 5-10km, depending on how long you want to jog for. There are route markers to help joggers monitor their performance.

Level: Beginner

The Durban beachfront is known for its string of beaches and is frequently occupied by locals and tourists. It offers many activities, from cycling to Segway tours and even plogging groups.

Masike said that the distance from Moses Mabhida Stadium to uShaka Marine Beach and back was around 10km.

After the workout: Bike and Bean is a great place to grab a cup of coffee or something to eat. Situated at Snell Parade, Country Club Beach. Call 0827736870.

Glenwood towards Moses Mabhida Stadium

Corner of Argyle and Florida Rd. Picture: Jacques Naude

Distance: 5-7km

Level: Intermediate

This route starts from St Augustine’s Hospital, Glenwood, and leads towards Morningside.

“The jog towards the beachfront is refreshing. I love the view of the stadium. There is something about it that makes me feel proud of being a Durbanite. This route is a great challenge as there are many hills to overcome.”

For those with cars, Masike recommends starting the jog at the beachfront and heading towards Glenwood via Innes Road.

After the workout: Innes Road is home to a string of restaurants and coffee shops.

Umhlanga Rocks Drive (Sunningdale)

Distance: 5km

Level: Intermediate

Umhlanga Rocks Drive has designated running spots for joggers.

“The best time to go is at sunrise, and this route has some of the best views,” she said.

After the workout: Old Town Italy serves the best cronuts. Old Town Italy, situated at 39 Meridian Drive, is a 5.1km walk from Umhlanga Rocks Drive. Call 0315665008.