The wonders of strolling through KZN’s Crocworld
My eight-year-old niece loves animals and doesn't mind marvelling at crocs either. She hopes to one day become a vet, so I try to plan family outings that match her passions.
On a beautiful Sunday afternoon, our family headed on a mini road trip from Durban to Crocworld Conservation Centre, a nature preserve in Ezembeni, south of Durban.
We arrived in time for the croc feeding, which takes place on Tuesdays and Sundays at 11am and 3pm. A guide gives insights into the crocodiles while another throws food at them.
Once the show is complete, meander through the attraction, learning about birds, reptiles and other creatures. There is a map to make navigation so much easier.
Ask to see Henry the crocodile, who recently celebrated his 121st birthday. The 500kg, five-metre croc is a sight to behold and is known as the oldest Nile crocodile in captivity.
The animal farm is equally impressive and less scary, with cute, furry animals wandering around. There are also birds and snakes to see in other parts of the establishment. One of my favourite places at Crocworld was the viewpoint that showcases the ocean.
With seating available, guests can bring along their books or pack some snacks while admiring the view. If you want to eat on the property, head to the Fish Eagle Café. The eatery offers expansive views and has a menu that caters for all taste buds – whether you yearn for a curry or a gourmet burger.
Once you've eaten, head to the Shade Gardens and Cycad Gardens while the kids blow off some steam in the playground (ensure adult supervision). End your trip with a selfie of the peacock that wanders around. Be careful not to get too close to it.
Visit www.crocworld.co.za/