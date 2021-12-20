The wonders of strolling through KZN’s Crocworld

My eight-year-old niece loves animals and doesn't mind marvelling at crocs either. She hopes to one day become a vet, so I try to plan family outings that match her passions. On a beautiful Sunday afternoon, our family headed on a mini road trip from Durban to Crocworld Conservation Centre, a nature preserve in Ezembeni, south of Durban.

We arrived in time for the croc feeding, which takes place on Tuesdays and Sundays at 11am and 3pm. A guide gives insights into the crocodiles while another throws food at them. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Crocworld Conservation Centre (@crocworldcc)

Once the show is complete, meander through the attraction, learning about birds, reptiles and other creatures. There is a map to make navigation so much easier. Ask to see Henry the crocodile, who recently celebrated his 121st birthday. The 500kg, five-metre croc is a sight to behold and is known as the oldest Nile crocodile in captivity. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Crocworld Conservation Centre (@crocworldcc) The animal farm is equally impressive and less scary, with cute, furry animals wandering around. There are also birds and snakes to see in other parts of the establishment. One of my favourite places at Crocworld was the viewpoint that showcases the ocean.