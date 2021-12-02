This summer doesn’t have to be a bummer: A list of top SA beaches for you to visit

One of the things that make South Africa such an amazing place are the beaches and the spectacular views. In fact, it’s almost impossible to choose the ’best’ beaches because South Africa has countless beaches, each with their own drawcard.

Here are some of the best beaches you can visit in the coastal cities. Western Cape The Clifton Beaches

Clifton is one of South Africa’s most spectacular seaside suburbs, and straddles four separate beaches, Clifton 1, 2, 3 and 4, and is situated between Camps Bay and Bantry Bay. During summer these beaches are popular with both locals and tourists, with spectacular views of Lion’s head and Table Mountain in the background.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Clifton 4th Beach🏖 (@clifton4th) Gordons Bay Beach Dynamite comes in small packages, and that is certainly the case with this small, yet beautiful beach.

Situated in a harbour town, the beach offers great water temperatures, beautiful seaside views, with the Koggel Bay mountains looming in the background. And, of course, there are some exquisite restaurants if you’re feeling hungry or up for a cocktail.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MySomersetWest (@mysomersetwest) Camps Bay Camps Bay and the Clifton beaches are neighbours, but this beach is long and much wider, offering ample space for your whole family to experience the ’tropical’ beach with its palm trees and ocean breeze.

As mentioned before, Cape Town is blessed with beautiful scenery and views. You are able to view the Twelve Apostles and Lion’s Head. Camps Bay Beach. Picture: Ross Jansen

Boulders beach If penguins are your thing then this is the beach for you. Boulders beach is situated in a small place called Simon’s Town, it’s surrounded by majestic rocks with warmish water temperatures. Here you will find endangered African penguins, and they’re entertaining to watch, especially for kids. Visitors need to bear in mind that these are still wild animals, so enjoy them from a distance.

Boulders Beach. Picture: Ian Landsberg. KwaZulu-Natal

Scottburgh Beach If you’re looking for some peace and quiet, with the sound of soft waves in the background, then this is the beach for you. If you are worried about safety in and out of the water, there are lifeguards on duty.

Scottburgh main beach. Picture supplied. uMhlanga Main Beach This beach is considered ’refreshing’ with beautiful surroundings. It is well known for the classic, red and white lighthouse. Once again, the water temperatures are warm and there are spectacular views.

If you’re in the mood to shop and eat, there are quite a few stores and restaurants to explore before you get to the beach. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michael Beach Brosnihan (@brosnihan)

Sodwana Bay If you’re in the mood for a drive to a destination, Sodwana Bay is it. This beach is situated in the north of KZN. Yes, its quite a distance from Durban but well worth the drive if you want to get away from city life.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ultimate Safari (@weareultimatesafari) Amanzimtoti Beach The name of the beach sounds fun alone, and means sweet waters, a name given to the river by King Shaka. Toti beach, as it is referred to by locals, is ideal for a day out with the family or friends. There are plenty of things to explore right on the beach, places to eat and a coffee den for the coffee lovers.