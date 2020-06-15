Tourism KwaZulu-Natal's innovative way to get travellers to share their love for the province

Tourism KwaZulu-Natal has created a Facebook page to connect travellers and to showcase the diverse offerings of the province. The page helps travellers to share their plans on how they will reconnect and rebuild the province when regulations are relaxed on falling levels of lockdown Travellers can also share images and reviews of their travels to KwaZulu-Natal to inspire others to plan their trip post-Covid-19. Tourism KZN started the page as part of the greater destination awareness marketing strategy to ensure that KZN remains top of mind and becomes the “must visit” destination as soon as the travel bans are lifted.The travelling public is urged to post images of their best KZN holiday with the hashtags #MyKZN #KZNHasItAll #BelieveIt. The page has shown a steady increase in the number of product owners who are using this forum to market their brands. The goal of the MY KZN page is to create a sense of community by building relationships with the members of the group without an aggressive sales push. Since its launch, it has received many reviews on the platform. Tour guide Zee Ndaba said: “I am a tour guide in the Drakensberg. This is my life, my church. I cannot wait to go hiking.”

Health communications specialist, former journalist, avid traveller and foodie, Zinhle Mapumulo, who posted a review, said: “I was supposed to be waking up at the Granny Mouse Country House on June 29, my birthday, but Covid-19 is having none of that.

“Since my birthday holiday treat has been postponed, let me share a review I wrote some time ago about this amazing place in the KZN Midlands. It remains my favourite spot to this day," she posted.

Reyo Tsho Ntshiza said she missed hiking and going on road trips with friends and family, while Bunny Bhoola enjoyed the “legendary lessons from the fathers of our nation” and punted The Freedom Route which follows the footprints of Nelson Mandela and Mahatma Gandhi in Durban, Pietermaritzburg and Howick.

Liesl Hefkie posted several photos of interesting places in Durban’s Florida Road and added: “No trip to Durban ends without me visiting Eyadini Lounge” in Umlazi.

Tourism KZN will launch an additional portal for posting of personal experiences on the Tourism KZN website soon. The organisation also posted a video that showcases the province's offerings.