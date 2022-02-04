Travelling to the KZN South Coast? Here are 6 luxurious accommodations to check out

Luxury is defined as a state of great comfort and extravagant living. It comes in all shapes and sizes and can be experienced all over the planet, especially in hotels. If you are looking to indulge in a luxurious experience complete with top-quality service, world-class accommodation, and endless pampering in the KwaZulu-Natal South Coast, then read through for inspiration.

Within this subtropical paradise, set against the backdrop of lush natural vegetation and accompanied by the soothing sound of the Indian Ocean lapping the coastline, there are a number of hidden gems to discover. These awe-inspiring residences are not just a place to lay your head at night. Instead, they are beautiful creations that provide an unmatched opportunity to immerse oneself in a life of comfort, opulence, and in some cases, overindulgence. Selborne Park Golf Estate, Hotel, and Spa (Pennington) This ‘sophisticated haven of relaxation' can be found nestled within the heart of the KZN South Coast. The freshly restored Selborne Park Golf Estate, Hotel, and Spa provide guests with access to a championship golf course, fantastic accommodation, and its world-class spa. A round of golf is accompanied by exquisite sea views with sightings of indigenous wildlife, with the refreshing Pennington Beach or outdoor pool the perfect place to spend a day in the sun. Those looking for relaxation can visit La Vita Wellness Spa which offers a range of massage and beauty treatments.

Contact: 039 688 1800 or 039 975 8500 Honeywood Forest Lodge & The Cellar (Sea Park) Those wanting the ‘ultimate gourmet getaway’ should consider this Sea Park destination. Honeywood Forest Lodge is located within captivating forest gardens home to all manner of birds- and wildlife. Located just a kilometre from the beach and a five-minute drive from Port Shepstone, Sea Park is the perfect place for a leisure trip. Nestled in the forest is Honeywood’s upmarket day spa that spoils guests with organic and eco-friendly treatments. The on-site restaurant, The Cellar, is also highly-acclaimed for its gourmet food offerings.

Contact: 039 695 1036 or 060 977 4503 The Gorge Private Game Lodge & Spa (Oribi Gorge) For a truly luxurious getaway in the African bush, visit this incredible lodge located at Oribi Gorge. The winner of the 2019 Lilizela Tourism Award for the ‘Five Star Lodge Category’ boasts unsurpassed hospitality, service, and fine dining. Those in the mood for some pampering can visit the Clivia Day Spa which offers numerous treatments with spectacular views of the Oribi Gorge cliffs. The beautiful grasslands and indigenous forests are ideal for hiking, mountain biking, and bird watching for those wanting some eco-therapy.

Contact: 039 687 4000 Coral Tree Colony B&B (Southbroom) In the heart of Southbroom with deep verandas overlooking the adjacent golf course is the Coral Tree Colony. With the subtropical climate, lush vegetation, and gorgeous beaches, this is the perfect escape from life’s demands. There are six luxury ensuite rooms with private verandas boasting exquisite views. Guests start the day with a full breakfast enjoyed in their rooms while watching the local bird- and wildlife, or golfers battling the twelfth green.

Contact: 039 316 6676 Sunbirds Bed & Breakfast (Southbroom) A short 350-metre walk from Umkobi Beach and 1 kilometre from Southbroom Golf Course is this magnificent bed and breakfast. For avid golfers wanting a retreat, Sunbirds is also close to the internationally-renowned San Lameer and Wild Coast Sun golf courses. The venue consists of three luxury, king-sized rooms with individual patios and garden views.

Contact: [email protected] Days at Sea (Trafalgar) This five-star beach lodge allows guests to unwind while listening to the lapping Indian Ocean nearby. With just six suites, this is truly a hideaway for those seeking refuge in nature and luxury. Every suite within this beachfront hotel is a masterpiece of design with a spacious pool set over the ocean and direct beach access.