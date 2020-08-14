Travelling via King Shaka International Airport? Take note of updated Covid-19 process

King Shaka International Airport has updated its Covid-19 process to improve its operation and passenger time optimisation. The adjustments will take effect from Sunday, August 16, 2020. King Shaka International Airport General Manager, Terence Delomoney said the operations team conducted a study on the current operating processes that were implemented under lockdown level 3 operations. He said the processes enabled them to comply with the new regulations and are endorsed by the South African Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA). "This review has identified areas for improvement throughout the passenger journey and is part of an ongoing assessment that enables continuous improvement. "Passengers are still encouraged to arrive at the airport two hours before departure time. On arrival, passengers will be guided by signage and assisted where necessary by our staff," he said. The changes will affect the following areas of the terminal building:

Arriving at the airport

The shaded parking and long-term parking remain closed under level 3 of the lockdown. All parking is currently allocated at the Multi-Story Parkade (MSP) Level 0 until further notice.

Airport entrances and access control

The main terminal building entrance, which is situated next to Woolworths, will only be used as an exit for arriving passengers

An alternate entrance, between Mugg and Bean and Exclusive Books, will be used for processing departing passengers. A queueing maze will be installed to facilitate efficient passenger flow. This entry point will also facilitate passengers who are required to complete the Travel Health Questionnaires (THQ). The access control will be managed by security personnel who will stamp boarding passes to assist passengers who wish to exit the building after being processed. Passengers with an electronic boarding pass will be issued with a sticker.

Drop off area (elevated road) 2, 3 and 4

Both doors at Drop Off 2 and 3 will be used to process departing passengers. Access control will be managed by security personnel who will stamp boarding passes. Drop Off door 4 will be used as an exit for arriving passengers.

Airport rules

Passengers are required to wear necessary Personal Protective Equipment when at the airport. The airport will continue to ensure all safety and security precautions, including SAPS roadblocks, hand sanitiser stations at strategic points, physical distancing, self-checking in and Perspex screens to avoid unnecessary physical interaction.

Here’s a guideline of what to expect at the airport during lockdown: