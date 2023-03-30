uMkuze, the heart of KZN and a safari destination on the rise

It’s no secret that KwaZulu-Natal is a popular family destination when it comes to travel. If you’re looking for fun at the beach, you go to Durban, Margate or Ballito.

If you’re looking for a rural escape and adventure in the mountains, the Drakensberg and the Midlands and Oribi Gorge are your fighters. When it comes to learning about history and culture, the Battlefields, Nongoma and Valley of a Thousand Hills offer the best cultural experience. Growing up in Durban, which is central and easily accessible from all sides of the province, travelling to the north aka Zululand, has always been at the top of my bucket list. Reading about places such as Sodwana Bay, Lake Jozini, Kosi Bay, Hluhluwe, Isimangaliso Wetland Park and Lake St Lucia sparked my interest as a child. It then became a dream to explore these places and the beautiful nature and wildlife these places bring the opportunity of seeing.

So when the opportunity to travel to northern KwaZulu-Natal presented itself, I was thrilled. I wanted a safari, mountain and water experience. And guess what? Mkuze has all three. Mkuze in northern KZN, the heart and soul of the province and where the history of the Zulu nation began, is en route to Swaziland, Mozambique and the Kruger National Park. The rural town is 500km south east of Joburg and 300km north of Durban on the N2. It’s close to the Lebombo Mountain Range, Lake Jozini (Pongolapoordt Dam) and uMkhuze Game Reserve. uMkhuze as a destination, has a lot to offer a family looking to travel off the beaten path, the novice explorer and the experienced traveller. If you’re planning to explore this part of the country, here is where to stay and things that uMkhuze has on offer.

Ghost Mountain A view of Ghost Mountain. Picture: Instgram Despite the name, Ghost Mountain is not that scary, in fact, it’s quite beautiful and has rich history attached to it. The mountain is part of the Lebombo Mountain Range which was created through volcanic activity. Due to its name, the mountain has garnered popularity on social media from those who love horror stories and paranormal activity because of its history. After being conquered by Shaka in 1819, head of Ndwandwe family, Soshangane fled with his followers into Mozambique where he found the Shangaan tribe. It is said that despite living miles away, Soshangane and his descendants were mummified, wrapped in black bull skins and buried in a cave on the mountain.

The mountain is also known for the Battle of Tshaneni where Dinizulu army overthrew Zibhebhu’s Mandlakazi army and the battlefield was littered with thousands of bodies. As a result the mountain soon became known as haunted and named as Ghost Mountain as locals reported that weird noises and strange calls could be heard from the mountain and strange lights and flickering fires could be seen among the fissures and cliffs of the summit. You can hike up the mountain and enjoy the views from the Ghost Mountain which is said to be shaped liked the body and head of an old woman.

Ghost Mountain Inn Ghost Mountain Inn’s pool area where guests get to relax or swim at the hotel. Picture: Instagram At the foot of Ghost Mountain, which is part of the Lebombo Mountain Range, lies the 4-star rated Ghost Mountain Inn. The family-friendly hotel is privately owned by the Rutherfoord family. The hotel has been running since 1964 and offers 74 guest rooms, including four suites, 22 standard rooms, 19 superior rooms, 21 mountain facing rooms and eight garden rooms all modernly decorated and seamlessly blending in with the environment through the use of cool African tones.

A standard room at the 4-star rated Ghost Mountain Inn. Picture: Instagram Ghost Mountain Inn boasts open plan public dining and lounging areas, serene well-manicured gardens, a gym, spa and kids play area. As a family destination, kids can also participate in safari activities such as grubby nature walks, treasure hunts, Zulu crafts, pizza making and fishing off the jetty. Safari A giraffe spotted on a game drive at uMkhuze Game Reserve. Picture: Instagram If you’re looking for a holiday that will also double as a safari retreat, Mkuze provides access to the best wildlife and game viewing locations.

It’s close to uMkhuze Game Reserve, Hluhluwe/iMfolozi Game Reserve, Elephant Coast, Tembe Elephant Park and Ndumu Game Reserve. uMkhuze, being the closest and just 16km away, is also home of the Big 5 and spans close to 45 000 hectares. The South African black rhinoceros at uMkhuze Game Reserve. Picture: Instagram The reserve harbours an astonishing diversity of habitats ranging from the eastern slopes of the Lebombo Mountains to stretches of rolling acacia savannah, swamps, woodlands and riverine forest.

Wildlife includes black and white rhino, elephant, giraffe, leopard, cheetah, buffalo and a multitude of plains game. Lions were reintroduced to the park in 2013 making it a Big 5 reserve. The birding is exceptional – 420 species recorded. uMkhuze offers a Fig Forest Walk (5-6hrs) which is highly recommended. Lake Jozini (Pongolapoordt) and Sodwana Bay

Guests enjoying a cruise on Lake Jozini with a view of the Lebombo Mountains. Picture: Instagram Lake Jozini lies in a dramatic setting at the foot of the Lebombo Mountains and is one of South Africa’s largest dams. There are several exquisite gorges abound with cycads as well (as) a wide variety of birds. On the western side of the dam one might have the privilege of seeing the likes of elephant, rhino, hippo and crocodile. Ghost Mountain Inn offers a cruise for guests at Lake Jozini. Recreational and sport fishing is also allowed at the lake and you can catch tiger fish and other species. A hippo exposing its head above the water at Lake Jozini. Picture: Instagram If you’re keen on a beach adventure and water-based activities then a drive to Sodwana Bay is possible from Mkuze.

Sodwana Bay is rated as one of the 10 best diving sites in the world so it definitely would be worth it. Activities such as diving, snorkelling, quad biking and horse riding can be arranged. In season, turtle watching at night is also available. Sodwana is about an hour and a half’s drive from Mkuze if you need to drive on tar or about an hour on a much shorter dirt road.

GHOST MOUNTAIN INN CONTACT DETAILS: Reservations: +27 31 55 731 025. Email: [email protected]