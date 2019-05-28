The Idols judge visited Umfolozi Big Five Game Reserve in Northern KwaZulu-Natal. Picture: Clinton Moodley.

Idols judge and personality Unathi Nkayi shared her safari experience with her fans on Instagram over the weekend. The 40-year-old looked stunning in her safari chic inspired ensembles and sizzled in her bikini photos by the pool. She was at Umfolozi Big Five Game Reserve in Hluhluwe with Tourism KwaZulu-Natal for two days.

The development is named after the five descendants of King Shaka’s Chiefs, who offered their tribal land to increase the capacity of Hluhluwe Imfolozi and create employment for the locals.

The bubbly TV star got to experience both Mthembu and Biyela lodges- and managed to enjoy a massage in between all the game drives.

During the game drive, Nkayi got to see three of the Big 5: the white rhino, buffalo and elephant. The other two Big Cats were in hiding.

The game drive also offered sightings of giraffes, impala, zebra and warthog.

On her experience, she told IOL Travel: "Umfolozi Big Five Game Reserve is very different from many game reserves I visited before. Most of them feel like the animals have been placed on the property for human enjoyment. At Umfolozi, this is not the case. I truly felt immersed in Mother Nature. Being on the edge of the wilderness was breathtaking.

"From the sunset drives, drinks on the river embankment to watching a rare sunrise, the wilderness and its animals were a wonder to experience,” she said.

She loved the place so much that she has booked a girls’ getaway for her birthday at Biyela Lodge in November.