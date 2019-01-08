Summertime means many lazy days at the beach- either enjoying the water or catching up on some reading. With South Africa home to a large number of beaches, travellers and locals are spoilt for choice.
A minute long video showcasing Vetch's Beach in Durban, and has prompted people to ask: is this Durban’s best beach?
The video highlights the city’s signature crystal blue waters and watersports. The video shows a glimpse of beachgoers swimming, paddleboarding and a range of boats.
Whats On Durban, a popular Facebook page that shares all things Durban, posted the video by Gerhard Britz, known as user @dronedad81.
It said: “A couple days ago we asked our followers how many have snorkeled or swam around Vetch’s Pier only 17% said yes! This epic video shows you how beautiful it truly is…” (sic)
One user, cricket_coach_ad93, said: “Damn that looks awesome... Grew up in Dbn and never snorkeled there. I will make a plan for sure next time I'm home.” (sic).
Another user, @itsjessieshanenow, said “This is beautiful😍”
