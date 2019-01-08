A new video on social media shows off Vetchies Beach in Durban. Picture: Instagram.

Summertime means many lazy days at the beach- either enjoying the water or catching up on some reading. With South Africa home to a large number of beaches, travellers and locals are spoilt for choice. A minute long video showcasing Vetch's Beach in Durban, and has prompted people to ask: is this Durban’s best beach?

The video highlights the city’s signature crystal blue waters and watersports. The video shows a glimpse of beachgoers swimming, paddleboarding and a range of boats.

Whats On Durban, a popular Facebook page that shares all things Durban, posted the video by Gerhard Britz, known as user @dronedad81.

It said: “A couple days ago we asked our followers how many have snorkeled or swam around Vetch’s Pier only 17% said yes! This epic video shows you how beautiful it truly is…” (sic)

One user, cricket_coach_ad93, said: “Damn that looks awesome... Grew up in Dbn and never snorkeled there. I will make a plan for sure next time I'm home.” (sic).

Another user, @itsjessieshanenow, said “This is beautiful😍”

Watch: