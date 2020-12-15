WATCH: An enchanted forest, a historical fort and other hidden gems in this forgotten KZN town

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

With my mask firmly fixed on my face, sanitiser in my pocket and my backpack stored with sunscreen, I close my hotel room door at Aloe Lifestyle Hotel, ready to start the day's jam-packed activities. I am spending two days in Eshowe as part of the Minister of Tourism Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane's Domestic Travel Activation Campaign in Eshowe, KwaZulu-Natal. Kubayi-Ngubane is visiting the nine provinces to showcase some of the country’s hidden gems and support the tourism sector’s revival following the devastating impact of the pandemic. She is also ensuring that establishments are adhering to Covid-19 protocols. People do not associate Eshowe and surrounding areas as 'tourist destinations', but judging by the itinerary, there's plenty to experience in this part of KwaZulu-Natal. Despite the humidity, our group is ready to explore. Our first stop is Umlalazi Nature Reserve, which is situated 1 km from the town of Mtunzini and a 50-minute drive from Eshowe. Umlalazi is the home of the Palmnut Vulture, known as one of the rarest birds of prey in South Africa. There's plenty of activities to keep you occupied, including three self-guided trails and a striking beach perfect for those who want to catch the sun and social distance.

After we take in the stunning views, we visit Raphia Palm Forest for a stroll along the winding boardwalk that provides respite from the blistering heat. Although short, around 500 metres, visitors will learn about the raphia palm and other interesting tidbits if you get a guide to go with you. The trail is wheelchair friendly.

The group then heads to the King Cetshwayo's memorial where Kubayi-Ngubane pays homage to the historical figure. The site commemorates the spot where King Cetshwayo died on February 8 1884. Thabani Ntuli from the Zululand Historical Museum sheds light on the historical attraction: "It's a historical place that will allow travellers to learn the history of King Cetshwayo. There is no entrance fee, and we encourage people to visit," he says. For a fee, travellers can book a guide via the Zululand Historical Museum.

The best chakalaka I've eaten

Our lunch spot for the day is Cubanita Pub and Grill. As we walk in, cars are being washed and the smell of meat permeates the air. Its informal setting allows everyone to interact and get to know each other. The food, served buffet style, is hearty and delicious. I settle for a green salad, phutu and chakalaka.

As a fan of the latter, I can safely say it was the best chakalaka I've eaten. Once our stomachs are full, we drive to Dlinza Forest Aerial Boardwalk, a birdwatching and nature lover's paradise.

Nomusa Ntuli, our guide, takes us on a tour of Dlinza Forest Aerial Boardwalk. Picture: Supplied.

Nomusa Ntuli, our guide, tells us more about the forest: "Dlinza is an isiZulu name that means the grave, so it is called the grave after Chief Sibiya, who is buried in the margin of the forest. The forest is 250 hectares. We have an aerial boardwalk that is 127 metres through the forest and 10 metres high.

"In the forest, we have around 131 species of trees, 84 species of butterflies and 65 species of bird. Most travellers visit for bird watching as some birds can only be found here," she says, as she leads our small group towards the 20-meter high tower that boasts the most unbelievable view of the forest.

Dlinza is one of my new favourite places and perfect for travellers who want to reconnect with nature and learn more about the area's history. Our last stop for the day is Fort Nongqayi Museum Village.

Here, you will find the Zululand Historical Museum, Vukani Museum, a mission chapel and Fort Nongqayi. You will need a few hours here as you will require time to immerse yourself in the history and culture and hear the stories of many heroes in the area.

Clinton Moodley was hosted by the Department of Tourism.