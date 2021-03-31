WATCH: An unexpected detour from famed crowded Durban attraction to see horses

The last time I visited Shongweni Farmers & Craft Market in 2017, there were no masks wearing regulations, no social distancing or a Covid-19 pandemic. The views were incredible and the food offerings plentiful. I was keen to see how the famed Durban attraction has changed four years later. On a blistering Saturday afternoon, I headed to the market, manoeuvring pothole roads.

When I arrived, there were a number of cars parked all over the parking area. Still, I was confident that all regulations would be adhered to and that people were following all protocols.

I couldn't wait to sink my teeth into the incredible food and discover some gems among the lined stalls.

On arrival, a man sanitised our hands and ushered us in. So far, so good. But, as I wandered inside, it was evident that people were not practising social distancing.

A handful of people wore their masks over their mouths and not their nose while navigating through the stalls.

I felt uncomfortable and didn't want to jeopardise my health for an hour or two at this beautiful market. I leave 5 minutes after I arrived, but promise to visit when there are fewer people.

While it's not the fault of management, I believe that people should be mindful of crowds, especially as we head to the Easter weekend.

If a place is crowded, even if they haven't exceeded their quota, you should leave and explore another tourist attraction.

Some people defy regulations, which could put you and your loved ones at risk of getting the virus. The same can be said for tourism businesses. While it's great for business to attract a large crowd, restricting the number of visitors as per government guidelines is vital to keep everyone safe.

Detour

Detours are fun and showcase new attractions. Not wanting to head home, we discovered The Saddle Inn at The Durban Shongweni Club- a must-see for those who love stunning views and delicious food.

The eatery offers beautiful views of horses galloping nearby and plenty of space to social distance.

It provided a much-needed respite from the blistering heat. The menu is affordable and offers dishes to suit all palettes.

PS: the chocolate milkshake is divine.