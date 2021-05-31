WATCH: Hot KZN winter attractions to add to your travel bucket list

KwaZulu-Natal boasts some of the most beautiful attractions in the country-from adventure, luxury, foodie, history and more.

If you are visiting KZN this winter, here are some fun spots to add to your bucket list:

Dine with the view of horses

While getting a restaurant with a view is plenty in the province, The Saddle Inn at The Durban Shongweni Club is among the most unique.

The restaurant boasts stunning views of horses galloping nearby and plenty of space to social distance. The menu is equally impressive and suits all palettes.

Visit www.shongweniclub.co.za/

Go on a sunrise hot air balloon ride

Get up before sunrise and enjoy the morning on a hot air balloon. Hosted by Hot Air Ballooning SA, KZN travellers can enjoy trips at the KZN Midlands, Champagne Valley in the Drakensberg and Tala Valley in KwaZulu-Natal.

The family-friendly activity takes three to four hours, including travel time. It's safe for everyone over the age of 5.

Rates for the hot air balloon vary and depend on your location and the number of people on the ride. The activity is weather permitting.

Email [email protected] or call 011 802 4318.

Go chocolate dipping in KZN Midlands

If you are in the mood for something decadent, then head to Chocolate Heaven at The Junction for a chocolate dipping experience.

Travellers get to dip the indulgent chocolate in fudge, biltong, caramel, shortbread, Turkish Delight, ginger, strawberries and other unique pairings into milk, dark and white chocolate. The dipping experience follows all the necessary Covid-19 regulations.

Call 033 266 6870.

Spa in the Bunduz

In the mood for some pampering, then visit Ngodini Bunduz in Eshowe. The spa treatments offer a range of treatments, from full body massages to pedicures, all while enjoying the soothing sound of the river nearby.

The Northern KwaZulu-Natal attraction is hailed for its adventures, including 4x4 adventures, camping, paintball, tubing, river activities and quad biking.

Call 072 048 1222.

Explore or stay at Ammazulu African Palace

Ammazulu African Palace, a 5-star hotel, is tucked away in the lush suburb of Kloof, Durban. According to its website, the establishment celebrates the cultural heritage of KwaZulu-Natal.

The palace is the vision of Durban artist Peter Amm who used his collection of Zulu art and crafts, incorporated into more than 40 beaded columns of exquisite beauty.

The website states that travellers will experience a "sensory overload as there is so much to take in, explore and experience."

Travellers can request a guided tour for R100, which requires a minimum of 10 people, and R50 for travellers who want to explore on their own.

See cheetahs at Emdoneni Lodge and Zululand Cat Conservation Project

Want to get up close with a cheetah? The Zululand Cat Conservation Project at Emdoneni Lodge offers daily tours where you get to meet two male cheetahs named Moya and Juba.

The duo loves the camera and doesn't mind posing for a few pictures of guests, all within a safe two-metre distance. No touching or petting is allowed. No one under the age of 16 is allowed to enter the enclosure.

Entry is R180 per adult and R90 for scholars. Visit http://www.emdonenilodge.com/cat-rehabilitation/