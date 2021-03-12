WATCH: We rate Anew Hotel Hilton

Clinton Moodley spent two days at Anew Hotel Hilton. He shares his views on the experience: Location The 4-star lodge is located in Hilton in Pietermaritzburg, not far from the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands. It is an hour and a half drive from Durban. First impressions

Pictures of the hotel do not do it justice.

Its Tudor style architecture is grand and unlike anything I've seen before.

Once you step inside, it's modern and sophisticated.

The design is impeccable and perfect for those who want to conduct meetings from the lounge areas scattered throughout the hotel or capture a selfie.

The hotel, established in 1936, still offers an old-world charm in some parts of the hotel.

Who visits here

Mostly corporate and local travellers.

Check-in

The hotel had all our room keys ready for us when we arrived, so check-in was effortless. It took about 5 minutes.

Staff

I didn't have much interaction with the staff. The times I did, it was pleasant.

The room

Anew Hotel Hilton has 97 classic rooms, ranging in different categories.

I stayed in the old section of the hotel (the rooms are more spacious).

The room comes standard with a king-size bed, a work desk, a TV, a bathroom with a spacious shower, and a separated toilet.

There wasn't anything out of the ordinary, but it did have a cosy feel.

Dining

The hotel's restaurant is called Ellington Restaurant & Café. I enjoyed the breakfast buffet spread, especially their individually wrapped freshly baked goodies.

The buffet dinner on the first night was delicious.

On the second night, the hotel set up a braai outside overlooking the pool.

I indulged in a seafood platter that included scallops, hake and prawns.

I devoured it all, followed by a generous helping of tiramisu.

Overall, the food and service at the restaurant were on point.

Activities

Travellers can enjoy the swimming pool or enjoy a cocktail at the hotel bar.

Other than that, travellers will need to drive to nearby attractions.

These include Piggly Wiggly, Howick Falls, Nelson Mandela Capture Site and Karkloof Canopy Tours.

Final words

It's ideal for business travellers and those who want a short escape without venturing out too far.

The amenities are outstanding.

Rates

Rates start from R1000 but depend on the hotel occupancy.

Hotel details

Located at 1 Hilton Ave in Hilton, Pietermaritzburg. Call 033 343 3311

Clinton Moodley was hosted by Tourism KwaZulu-Natal.