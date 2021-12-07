Where to go in KwaZulu-Natal for a day trip

There’s no need to venture far if you’re looking to get away. KwaZulu-Natal, for example, is surrounded by a plethora of thrilling game reserves and small towns with a rustic appeal ideal for day trips. Here are some day trip options:

The Midlands An easy one-hour drive from Durban and four-and-a-half hours on the N3 highway from Johannesburg, the Midlands Meander is a collection of arranged routes in the heart of KwaZulu-Natal. The landscape is vast and green, boasting stretches of open land and clusters of trees. From an assortment of fabulous restaurants to artisanal crafts with the warmest hospitality in naturally beautiful surroundings, it’s the perfect place to unwind. Attend a wine tasting at one of the boutique wineries or perhaps seek out some R&R at one of the many spas offering luxurious treatments in the most tranquil settings.

Oribi Gorge Whether it’s an adventure you’re seeking or family time, head to Oribi Gorge for a day of fun. The majestic canyon isin southern KwaZulu-Natal, 120km south of Durban. Surrounded by lush greenery and wildlife, the road trip is worth it for the scenery alone. For the best views, visit Leopard’s Rock or Lake Eland Game Reserve. At Lake Eland, transverse the suspension bridge as you witness the grandeur of the Oribi Gorge from a very unique point. While there, pack a picnic basket of your favourite foods because, apart from the restaurants and tea garden, there is also a site for picnics and braaing. Guests have the choice to go on a self-guided game drive through one of its various routes.

Lake St Lucia iSimangaliso Wetland Park is a protected area along the coast of KZN. It stretches 220km from Cape St Lucia to the Mozambique border and is a World Heritage Site. The area is dominated by Lake St Lucia and St Lucia Estuary with its network of coastal lakes, dunes, subtropical forests, swamps and wetland systems that are a haven for indigenous fauna and flora. There are many ways to enjoy the beauty that surrounds St Lucia – from bush and beach safaris, hippo and croc boat cruises, Big Five safaris, bicycle tours and rentals to Zulu cultural tours and deep-sea fishing.