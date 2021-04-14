Your next seascape sorted with our beach guide

For travellers yearning for a laid-back holiday with some picturesque views, then a trip to the beach somewhere in South Africa may be what the doctor ordered. South Africa is home to white sand and blue flag status beaches, countless photo opportunities and activities for all ages. So, whether you intend to visit for a day or plan a holiday, the options are endless. We compiled a guide to help you plan your next seascape: It is all in the planning You will either drive or take a flight, depending on whether you live in a coastal city or not. If not, book flights in advance, about a month or two before the trip.

When booking accommodation, choose places located within walking distance or a short drive from the beach. Factor in travel time and its popularity when choosing a beach destination.

If it is a well-known beach attraction, the chances are that it will draw a crowd. If you seek something quieter, you can ask locals for recommendations. As much as people visit the beach for sun, sea and sand, they also seek kid-friendly spots, eateries and activities. Compare the offerings with other nearby beaches.

What to avoid

When heading to a beach, take only items you require like your mask, suntan lotion, towel and sanitiser. Leave valuables like money, gadgets and other expensive items at your accommodation.

Where to go:

Here are some beaches you could add to your bucket list:

KwaZulu-Natal

uShaka Beach

Located on Durban’s Golden Mile, uShaka Beach offers cool waves and, if lucky, marine life sightings like dolphins. Surfing is popular at this beach. It is close to many eateries.

Umzumbe Beach

The South Coast is home to the highest number of blue flag beaches in KZN, but none compares to Umzumbe Beach. The unspoilt beach is family-friendly and perfect for those who want to escape the crowds.

Thompson’s Bay

One of the country’s most stunning beaches, Thompson’s Bay is famed for its Hole in the Wall. The beach boasts many viewpoints, a tidal pool and other adventures. Visit during sunrise or sunset.

Eastern Cape

Dolphin Beach

Dolphin Beach in Jeffreys Bay is known for its surfing spot called Supertubes. Travellers can also enjoy swimming, tanning, kite-boarding and shell collecting. The Shell Museum located on the beach is a must-see.

Kariega Beach

Kariega Beach is nestled between two striking tidal rivers, the Kariega and the Bushmans, and makes for a spectacular setting for beach fun, including tanning, walks and beach games. The scenic beach is located at Kenton-on-Sea.

Chintsa Beach

Located about 50km from East London along the Wild Coast, Chintsa Beach is known for its surfing and kite surfing. It also forms part of the Strandloper Hiking Trail.

Western Cape

Silwerstroomstrand Beach

Located on the Cape West Coast, about 50 minutes outside of Cape Town, visitors can enjoy the tidal pool or enjoy a sumptuous picnic.

Llandudno Beach

Situated under an hour from Cape Town, Llandudno is one of the Mother City’s naturally diverse beaches. Here travellers can challenge the family to some ball games, surf or take their dog for a walk.

Clifton 4th

Clifton 4th Beach is one of the most popular beaches in Cape Town and where all the “cool kids” hang out. Most travellers visit for impressive views and to create content for their Instagram page.

Northern Cape

Hondeklipbaai

Hondeklipbaai Beach is considered the perfect fishing spot. According to the Northern Cape Tourism website, the shipwreck just off the coastline provides a home for many fish, crustaceans and marine plant life. Also visit Alexander Bay Beach, Kleinzee and Port Nolloth.