Last-minute Father’s Day getaways for every type of dad

Nothing says “I love you dad” better than an all-expenses trip to somewhere beautiful this Father’s Day. We’ve compiled a list of dream getaways you can book for your dearest dad.

The adventurous dad View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rain Farm Private Game Lodge (@rain_farm) This type of dad loves anything that involves thrill-seeking experiences that takes him out of his comfort zone. He enjoys activities from river rafting to skydiving, bungee jumping or anything that fuels his adrenaline. Where to book: Rain Farm Game & Lodge in KwaZulu-Natal boasts an assortment of adventure for guests while still offering all the comforts of a restful getaway. Dad can enjoy paintball, archery, rock climbing and more. When he’s all adventured out, the spa awaits. Or he can enjoy a picnic by the dam. The game lodge offers 10 self-catering cabins and six luxury tree-top tents. Dad can head to the in-house restaurant to watch animals like giraffes, impalas and buffalos roam freely. Rates start from R700 a person a night. Located at Esenembi Road in Umhlali. Visit www.rainfarm.co.za/

The foodie dad View this post on Instagram A post shared by Delaire Graff Estate (@delairegraff) This type of dad appreciates good food and beverage experiences. He loves to spend weekends exploring new foodie jaunts and sampling new cuisines when he travels. His itinerary usually includes two or three food experiences.

Where to book: Delaire Graff Estate, fondly known as the Jewel of the Cape Winelands, is in Stellenbosch. The award-winning hotel is famed for its wine, food and accommodation offerings. Delaire prides itself on fine dining and wine experiences, which your dad will appreciate. Their focus is on producing beautifully crafted food that reflects the best seasonal, ethically and locally sourced ingredients. It boasts two restaurants, Delaire Graff Restaurant and Indochine Restaurant, each with its unique spin on food. “At our restaurants, you will discover South Africa’s finest natural ingredients, recipes passed down through generations and culinary flair born of creativity and originality,” the owner, Laurence Graff says.

The estate has six lodge offerings, each one kitted with a private sundeck with a heated plunge pool. Rates start from R9 000 a lodge a night. Visit www.delaire.co.za/ The “beach and chill” dad

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tintswalo Atlantic (@tintswalo_atlantic) This type of dad loves the beach. He appreciates fishing, water sports and enjoys taking in the sound of the ocean. Where to book: Tintswalo Atlantic is perched on a pebbled beach at the foot of the Table Mountain National Park. The award-winning property features eight islands suites and a two-bedroom Presidential Suite with views of Hout Bay and the Atlantic Ocean. The suites, named after some of the world’s most famous islands, including Robben Island, Zanzibar, Corsica and Sicily, boast a private deck, lounge area with a wood-burning fireplace, Victorian bath, and gowns and slippers. Rates start from R5 000 for two people sharing a night. Visit www.tintswalo.com/atlantic/

The safari enthusiast dad View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mdluli Safari Lodge (@mdlulilodge) This type of dad can’t resist a game drive, whether it’s a self-game drive or one with a professional. He loves capturing images of the Big Five and is always learning something new. Where to book: Mdluli Safari Lodge is inside the south-western region of the Kruger National Park, a five-hour drive from Gauteng and accessible via a private road from Numbi Gate. Mdluli boasts 50 luxury tents. According to its website, it showcases a “carefully curated fusion of raw timbers and canvas textures with the authentic charm of siSwati tradition”.

The tent features free wi-fi, wheelchair-friendly access and design, air conditioning and heating, mosquito nets, a double sleeper couch for children under 12, private indoor and outdoor showers, a writing desk and more. Mdluli Safari Lodge offers two game drives a day and guided bush walks where you get to learn about the flora and fauna of the Kruger National Park. Rates start from R2 500 a person a night with breakfast, dinner, and one game drive included. Visit www.mdlulisafarilodge.co.za/

The wine-loving dad View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brookdale Estate (@brookdale_estate) From red, white or rosé to dessert wines, this type of dad possesses vast wine knowledge. He is an avid wine- tasting enthusiast and loves spending his weekends exploring vineyards. Where to book: The Manor House at Brookdale Estate in Paarl is dubbed a Winelands retreat. The Manor House features six en-suite bedrooms. Amenities include a library, entertainment room, dining room, a sunny breakfast room, a study, a kitchen, terraces with panoramic views of the mountains and wine valley and a pool.