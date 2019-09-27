AfriCamps set to open two new self-catering glamping camps







AfriCamps at Hoedspruit opens November 1, 2019. Pictures: Supplied AfriCamps Boutique Glamping is increasing their offerings in the safari travel market. Their tenth camp, AfriCamps at Hoedspruit opens November 1, 2019 only 40km from Kruger National Park in Limpopo, and their 11th camp, AfriCamps at White Elephant opens December 16 in the extraordinary Pongola Game Reserve in KwaZulu-Natal. These two camps will introduce its visitors to some of South Africa’s most unique wildlife experiences. Together with AfriCamps at Mackers in Hazyview, AfriCamps now offers three wild glamping escapes over three provinces – the perfect stops during any South African self-drive safari. “Our vision is to create various glamping routes in South Africa. Completing these two locations is a massive step towards realising that vision. Both locations fit perfectly in our group of remarkable properties in the country," said AfriCamps co-founder, Jeroen van Rootselaar. AfriCamps at White Elephant opens December 16.

AfriCamps at Hoedspruit in Limpopo is an oasis in South Africa’s so-called ‘safari capital’. 11 tents are dotted around a large dam, popular for catch-and release fishing of barbel, bream, carp and bass. Guests can embark on guided game drives to Kruger National Park with their camp host or explore the many game reserves in the area. They can spot various antelope species from their tent and listen to lion calls from the neighbouring reserves at night.

Located perfectly between Kruger National Park and the Blyde River Canyon, this location also takes guests to the glorious landscapes on the Panorama Route.

AfriCamps at White Elephant takes the AfriCamps concept into an established private game reserve for the first time. White Elephant Safaris has been operating in Pongola Game Reserve for 20 years, and now AfriCamps is becoming a part of this well-loved safari experience.

Daily guided excursions will make this location one to remember and a stay will not be complete without exploring Lake Jozini or the Pongola River on a water-based safaris.

Guests will have the rare opportunity to track black rhino and elephant with specialised researchers, spot hippo and Nile crocodile from a boat over their morning coffee, explore the large reserve on game drives or search for a variety of animals on foot during a guided bush walk.

Pongola Game Reserve is the oldest proclaimed game reserve in Africa and the second oldest in the world, and with this comes a rich history and a wealth of stories to be told.

Visit: www.africamps.com for more info