AfriCamps Boutique Glamping is increasing their offerings in the safari travel market.
Their tenth camp, AfriCamps at Hoedspruit opens November 1, 2019 only 40km from Kruger National Park in Limpopo, and their 11th camp, AfriCamps at White Elephant opens December 16 in the extraordinary Pongola Game Reserve in KwaZulu-Natal.
These two camps will introduce its visitors to some of South Africa’s most unique wildlife experiences. Together with AfriCamps at Mackers in Hazyview, AfriCamps now offers three wild glamping escapes over three provinces – the perfect stops during any South African self-drive safari.
“Our vision is to create various glamping routes in South Africa. Completing these two locations is a massive step towards realising that vision. Both locations fit perfectly in our group of remarkable properties in the country," said AfriCamps co-founder, Jeroen van Rootselaar.
AfriCamps at Hoedspruit in Limpopo is an oasis in South Africa’s so-called ‘safari capital’. 11 tents are dotted around a large dam, popular for catch-and release fishing of barbel, bream, carp and bass.
Guests can embark on guided game drives to Kruger National Park with their camp host or explore the many game reserves in the area. They can spot various antelope species from their tent and listen to lion calls from the neighbouring reserves at night.