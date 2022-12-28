Enjoy a private safari experience at Mabula Game Reserve

Bush lovers and luxury lovers will be pleased to know that Extraordinary has announced that it will debut its exclusive use villa, Mabula Game Reserve in Limpopo in January. The game reserve is only two-and-a-half hours’ drive from Johannesburg in the Waterberg and its Kingfisher Villa offers a bush getaway for family and friends to come together and enjoy a private safari experience.

According to Extraordinary, an airstrip on the reserve caters to those who prefer to fly in and its guests can expect to be treated like royalty.

“The demand for exclusive-use, luxury stays, while not new, has been increasing, with high-net-worth travellers particularly seeking out private safari or city accommodation. “The interest in smaller, exclusive-use properties has led to a global hospitality trend towards luxury villas and private residences,” Extraordinary said. The luxury property owner and management company said that in meeting this demand, the secluded Kingfisher Villa with five luxury suites had been given a prime location overlooking the Mvubu Dam.

It said the villa featured sophisticated décor and fine furnishings created by renowned, award-winning interior designer Esley Georgiou. Extraordinary said Georgiou created comfortable spaces that were distinctly African, taking inspiration from the beautiful natural surroundings and harnessing the expansive views with floor-to-ceiling windows.

Guests staying at the Kingfisher Villa have the freedom to explore up to 120km² of African bush, home to rhino, lion, leopard, elephant and buffalo, as well as cheetah and wild dog, as well as more than 300 bird species. Extraordinary also revealed that The Greater Mabula Game Reserve has been involved in numerous conservation projects, including the introduction of a pack of breeding wild dogs in the Waterberg.