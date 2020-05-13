Lepogo Lodges unveils thrilling family safari experiences at Noka Camp

Lepogo Lodges’ Noka Camp has created an exciting array of child-friendly activities to ensure families have an unforgettable South African wilderness experience when travel is safe again. The luxurious safari camp, set within the 50 000-hectare, malaria-free Lapalala Wilderness Reserve in Limpopo, is home to the big 5. Among the activities children will enjoy include treasure hunts around the lodge, bush baking classes, mindful pottery making, trinket crafting, bush painting and jewellery making. During the evenings, families can wonder at the magical African night-sky and learn about the stars under the expert guidance of the in-house astrologer. Guests can also enjoy boating, fishing, frogging and river swimming in the pristine waters of the Palala River. That's not all, Lepogo Lodges’ private game drives mean families can observe an abundance of spectacular wildlife at a time that suits them. Lead by an in-house expert ranger, guests can expect to spot rhino, lion, cheetah, buffalo, elephant and more, as well as some of the 300 different bird species inhabiting the reserve.

Parents looking to unwind after a full day of exploring can opt for a rejuvenating spa treatment in the privacy of their villa. Families who wish to find equilibrium together can delight in a restorative open-air yoga or gym session upon the treetop yoga and gym deck while meditating over the jaw-dropping views of the bush and beyond.

Lepogo Lodges has recently launched a carbon offset programme at Noka Camp. Based on careful research of emission figures, Lepogo Lodges calculates the carbon emissions resulting from each guest’s journey, from the time they leave their home to the moment they return. The figure is converted into a monetary value which is then donated by the camp into one of three conservation projects chosen by the guest.

Noka Camp consists of five stilted villas, including one villa specially designed for families.

The villas are joined by the main lodge comprised of the dining room, bar, lounge area and sprawling outdoor terrace, all perched atop a 100-foot cliff overlooking the winding Palala River below and the endless bush ahead. The camp is entirely off-grid, with all energy self-generated by a bespoke, 250m solar walkway.

Lepogo Lodges will consist of two lodges, with a second property, Melote House, set to open in 2021.

Visit www.lepogolodges.com or email [email protected]



