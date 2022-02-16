LOOK: Tom Cruise touches down in Limpopo, piloting his own helicopter

On Monday, February 14, the actor really played into his action star persona by piloting his own helicopter. Landing in a clearing surrounded by lush, green bush, Cruise stepped out of the helicopter, shades and face mask on, waving and giving the thumbs-up sign to those who had gathered to spot him.

South African’s are continuing to lap up every bit of Tom Cruise content while he is in the country filming for the Mission Impossible franchise.

Taking to Twitter to officially welcome the Hollywood star to the province, Limpopo Tourism shared a Tweet today. “Here in Limpopo Province, it will be Mission very much possible. Not Mission Impossible. A warm welcome to @TomCruise and the entire film crew who are currently in Hoedspruit shooting a movie.” They followed up the thread by also thanking Cruise for choosing their “iconic destination to feature in the movie, from Hoedspruit to Hollywood and the rest of the world.”

Here in Limpopo Province, it will be Mission very much possible. Not Mission Impossible.



A warm welcome to @TomCruise and the entire film crew who are currently in Hoedspruit shooting a movie. #GoLimpopo#MoreToEnjoy



📸 Kevin McDonald

🖋 Willem Britz pic.twitter.com/JLxZLLI7jS — Limpopo Tourism Agency (@golimpopo) February 16, 2022

Cruise and the production team will remain in Limpopo for around two months, according to Cape Town Etc, with the Blyde River Canyon serving as one of the film's backdrops. Cape Town will also be exposed to some celebrity action as Cruise and the Mission Impossible team are anticipated to visit to commence the filming of even more sequences.

This is not the only international film being shot in SA. The City of Cape Town recently shared that it had authorised 1 017 film shoot permits to take place in 2022, with 181 for January. With our rugged mountains and coastlines to thriving city life, cultural sites and wilderness so rich in biodiversity, it’s no surprise that we’ve become one of the top choices for international filmmakers.