Mhondoro scores hat trick at Haute Grandeur Global Hotel Awards









The 5-star Mhondoro Safari Lodge & Villa is less than three hours’ drive from Johannesburg. Picture: Supplied Mhondoro Safari Lodge & Villa has scored a hat trick in the 2019 Haute Grandeur Global Hotel Awards held in Kuala Lampur (Malaysia), having been voted the Best Safari Retreat on a Global Level; as well as Best Villa in Africa; and Best Pool Villa in South Africa. The Haute Grandeur Global Awards is the world’s leading, most respected luxury hospitality Awards initiative, honouring establishments that continuously excel through remarkable hospitality experiences. The awards are revered as the highest accolade in hospitality, and a promise of unparalleled guest service excellence, recognising exceptional contributions by hotels, lodges, casinos, resorts, retreats, spas and restaurants worldwide.

Located in the malaria-free Welgevonden Game Reserve in the Waterberg (Limpopo), the 5-star Mhondoro Safari Lodge & Villa is less than three hours’ drive from Johannesburg.

It accommodates up to 24 guests and includes a honeymoon suite and two child-friendly family suites, as well as a villa which accommodates six guests on an exclusive-use basis. The experience is complete with a gym, massage room and swimming pool, and the services of a private chef, butler and guide with a game viewing vehicle.

Daily game drives and guided wilderness walks are offered, including visits to ancient rock art sites within the Welgevonden Game Reserve.

The 35 000-hectare reserve is known for excellent birding and game viewing and is home to the ‘Big 5’, including a large white rhino population.

Visit: www.mhondoro.com for more info