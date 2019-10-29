Mhondoro Safari Lodge & Villa has scored a hat trick in the 2019 Haute Grandeur Global Hotel Awards held in Kuala Lampur (Malaysia), having been voted the Best Safari Retreat on a Global Level; as well as Best Villa in Africa; and Best Pool Villa in South Africa.
The Haute Grandeur Global Awards is the world’s leading, most respected luxury hospitality Awards initiative, honouring establishments that continuously excel through remarkable hospitality experiences.
The awards are revered as the highest accolade in hospitality, and a promise of unparalleled guest service excellence, recognising exceptional contributions by hotels, lodges, casinos, resorts, retreats, spas and restaurants worldwide.