Miss Universe Catriona Gray swapped her long, flowing dresses for something more safari chic when she visited the country last week. And, if you are an international traveller, you simply cannot visit South Africa without going on a safari. Gray was in town to judge this year’s Miss South Africa competition and attend the Feathers National LGBTI Campus Dialogue at the University of the Witwatersrand in Johannesburg.

In between her duties, the pageant queen took some downtime to go on a safari at Legend Golf & Safari Resort.

“Ready for my first ever safari experience!” she posted.

She told her fans how she was “praying to see lions up close” and within 15 minutes of her game drive saw a family of lions walking in front of the vehicle. She also spotted a few giraffes.

Gray visited the world's first dedicated Rhino Orphanage where she interacted with some of the rhino calves.

She revealed on Instagram: “Unique personalities, the need to be loved and cuddled and a goofy sense of humor - up until today I didn't realise these descriptions could be used to describe baby rhinos. 🦏💕

“Heartbreakingly, these babies come into the care of @therhinoorphanagebecause their mothers are killed in unethical poaching, still practiced widely today.

“As a consequence, they come to this facility incredibly distressed, traumatized calling out for their mothers and sometimes eating sand out of stress.

“The passionate volunteers of the @therhinoorphanage go above and beyond to care for these little giants, spending sometimes 24hours a day with them, feeding them, caring for them, rehabilitating them and preparing them to one day be realised back into freedom.

“I never realised how baby rhinos feel 'human emotions' - they need love and companionship.

"If you'd like to join me in supporting the efforts of the @therhinoorphanage you can donate through their website at www.therhinoorphanage.co.za 💕💕Thank you for reading,” she posted. (sic).

