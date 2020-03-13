Tintswalo Opens Family Camp in Welgevonden Game Reserve

Tintswalo has extended its portfolio with the opening of the Tintswalo Family Camp in the Welgevonden Game Reserve in Limpopo.

The third safari location in the Tintswalo stable, and its second in the malaria-free Waterberg, the new Family Camp is booked on an exclusive-use basis only.

Comfortably furnished, the main communal lounge area provides a warm and welcoming ambience with large fireplaces. An expansive deck overlooks the valley below and features a swimming pool with poolside loungers.

The viewing deck inside the camp overlooks the waterhole and the spacious entertainment room may be converted into a conference room. There is a small gift shop and the camp is protected by electric fencing against predators and dangerous game to allow children the freedom to enjoy the outside areas.

Tintswalo Family camp is ideal for a group of 10 but can accommodate a group of up to 16 with en-suite bathrooms, and up to 20 guests when the group includes younger children sharing a bathroom.

Five spacious freestanding luxury units are positioned on either side of the main lodge, comprising of two 3-bedroom units, each with 2 bathrooms and a veranda overlooking the wilderness; two 1-bedroom units with an en-suite bathroom and adjoining private lounge; and one 2-bedroom unit with en-suite bathrooms.

The Welgevonden Game Reserve comprises of 40 000 hectares of pristine bushveld and ranks among South Africa’s largest private game reserves, forming part of the only savanna biosphere reserve in the world, proclaimed by Unesco in March 2001. It boasts a great variety of game and is home to South Africa’s Big Five.