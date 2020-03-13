Tintswalo Opens Family Camp in Welgevonden Game Reserve
Tintswalo has extended its portfolio with the opening of the Tintswalo Family Camp in the Welgevonden Game Reserve in Limpopo.
The third safari location in the Tintswalo stable, and its second in the malaria-free Waterberg, the new Family Camp is booked on an exclusive-use basis only.
Comfortably furnished, the main communal lounge area provides a warm and welcoming ambience with large fireplaces. An expansive deck overlooks the valley below and features a swimming pool with poolside loungers.
The viewing deck inside the camp overlooks the waterhole and the spacious entertainment room may be converted into a conference room. There is a small gift shop and the camp is protected by electric fencing against predators and dangerous game to allow children the freedom to enjoy the outside areas.
Tintswalo Family camp is ideal for a group of 10 but can accommodate a group of up to 16 with en-suite bathrooms, and up to 20 guests when the group includes younger children sharing a bathroom.
Five spacious freestanding luxury units are positioned on either side of the main lodge, comprising of two 3-bedroom units, each with 2 bathrooms and a veranda overlooking the wilderness; two 1-bedroom units with an en-suite bathroom and adjoining private lounge; and one 2-bedroom unit with en-suite bathrooms.
The Welgevonden Game Reserve comprises of 40 000 hectares of pristine bushveld and ranks among South Africa’s largest private game reserves, forming part of the only savanna biosphere reserve in the world, proclaimed by Unesco in March 2001. It boasts a great variety of game and is home to South Africa’s Big Five.
Says Tintswalo CEO Lisa Goosen: "Tintswalo Family Camp is strategically positioned to offer an exclusive and unique, private safari experience for a family group or friends travelling together.
"We are excited to bring to the market this new relaxed, family product, which offers full exclusivity for a group to spend quality time together to make the safari experience memorable and personal. The need to disconnect from everyday life and immerse oneself into nature is becoming increasingly sought after, with more and more people opting for experiences like these, that are good for the soul."
Rate R47 670 for up to 10 guests, including accommodation, all meals and soft drinks, twice daily safari activities and wifi in the main lodge. Six additional guests may be added at R3500 per person per night.