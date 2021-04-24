Tintswalo opens kosher kitchen option at Family Camp in the Waterberg

The Tintswalo Family Camp in the Waterberg now offers the option of a Kosher kitchen to its guests.

Situated at the Welgevonden Game Reserve, two and a half hours’ drive from Johannesburg, the Tintswalo family camp is a home-away-from-home all year round.

The kosher kitchen operates independently from the lodge catering facilities and is fully equipped and designed for food preparation according to Jewish kosher dietary laws.

Tintswalo Family Camp is strategically positioned to offer a unique safari experience, with the option of a Kosher... Posted by Tintswalo Family Camp at Welgevonden onWednesday, April 7, 2021

Kosher chefs are available, as well as kosher wines and grape juice to offer a professional catering service to Jewish families.

Additionally, guests have the alternative to book the lodge on an exclusive-use basis, while self-catering is available if a group prefers to bring in their kosher chef.

The comfortably furnished camp features warm and welcoming communal lounge areas with large fireplaces, as well as a spacious entertainment room that may be converted into a private function room.

Picture: Facebook/ Tintswalo Family Camp at Welgevonden

The camp is also geared for outdoor living, sporting an expansive deck with lounge and dining areas overlooking the swimming pool and poolside loungers.

Picture: Facebook/ Tintswalo Family Camp at Welgevonden

The Welgevonden Game Reserve comprises 36 000 hectares of pristine bushveld and ranks amongst South Africa’s largest private game reserves and is home to a great variety of game, including the Big Five.

Plan your next Family Safari at Tintswalo Family Camp in the Welgevonden. Check out our promotions here:... Posted by Tintswalo Family Camp at Welgevonden onWednesday, May 6, 2020

Within the camp is a viewing deck facing a waterhole, while twice-daily safari activities are included.

The camp is part of the Tintswalo Lodges, an exquisite collection of five family-owned and run properties situated in unique locations within South Africa.

Tintswalo Atlantic boutique lodge is renowned as one of Cape Town’s most precious hidden gems.

Tintswalo Safari Lodge sits on the pristine Manyeleti Private Game Reserve, home to some of South Africa’s best game viewing.

Tintswalo Manor House offers a luxurious, fully-catered villa for families or friends looking for a tailor-made stay.

Tintswalo at Boulders Boutique Villa in Cape Town, located on Boulders Beach with its world-famous colony of endangered African penguins.

The perfect setting for some family fun. #TintswaloatBoulders #BoutiqueVilla #SimonsTown #CapeTown #Africa #Boulders... Posted by Tintswalo at Boulders onWednesday, February 24, 2021

Tintswalo Lapalala offers a family-friendly safari experience in an expansive, pristine private reserve within the malaria-free Waterberg region (Limpopo province).