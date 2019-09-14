Meet Jessica the friendly hippo when you visit Limpopo. Picture: Supplied.

South Africa is home to many interesting experiences. If you find yourself in the Limpopo, here are some activities you must try:

Enjoy nature at Mapungubwe National Park

Mapungubwe National Park and World Heritage Site is the ideal location for anyone interested in wildlife and birds. Here you can take a walk among the riverine forest that takes you to a hide that overlooks the Limpopo River or a morning guided walk, game drive or a bush braai.

Call 015 534 7923/24.



Interact with Jessica the Hippo in Hoedspruit

Hoedsprui is home to the famous hippo who interacts with humans. Jessica lives in the river of Hoedspruit and raised by her owners, Tonie and Shirley Joubert like their own child.

Call 015 817 1865.



Dine at Zwashu

Zwashu serves up African food. Guests can tuck into stews, shisanyama and chicken feet.

Call 015 297 0000.