Viral videos and gruesome finds - another rhino poaching incident at Kruger leaves everyone reeling

A viral video of a badly injured white rhino is circulating on social media, with SANParks warning that it is 'distressing to watch'. This incident is the latest of rhino poaching incidents in South Africa.

The rhino dehorning team made the gruesome discovery of the gruesome badly mutilated female rhino at Kruger National Park last week. South African Parks revealed that the rhino was shot a few days before she was found. She sustained bullet wounds visible in her head and foreleg, open wounds in her nasal cavity where her horn was hacked off and additional injuries in her lower back, presumably for shock purposes. "A decision was made to euthanise the rhino due to the extent of her wounds and level of infection.

"The incident takes place despite the continuous and dedicated efforts by SANParks to curb rhino poaching in the Kruger National Park through a number of focussed initiatives," SANParks said in their statement. Managing Executive of the KNP Gareth Coleman said the "horrific incident" has left our rangers and colleagues traumatised. "Rhino sightings are a key reason why tourists visit the park and in so doing contribute to the local economy. We are appealing to members of the public to assist law enforcement agencies to bring these criminals to book” said Coleman.

Around 69 poachers and a further 105 individuals were arrested for environmental crimes outside the Kruger National Park this year. More incidents A rhino poaching incident at Inverdoorn Game Reserve left two rhinos dead and three others seriously injured last week.