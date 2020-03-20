WATCH: 'Real Housewives' star Tanya Sam takes us on a tour of her Royal Malewane villa

'Real Housewives of Atlanta' star Tanya Sam decided to take a holiday to South Africa with her fiance Paul Judge and a few of their friends. Sam and her friends booked a stunning villa at Royal Malewane in Limpopo that boasted stunning decor elements and out of the world views. Sam even saw an antelope walk pass the accommodation during her stay. She praised the “jungle safari aesthetic” from the art, furniture and other decor elements.

From outdoor showers to outdoor beds, if you want to sleep under the stars, the accommodation looked uber-luxurious. Sam described her typical day on safari.

She said they wake at 5 am to be ready for a sunrise safari. After the safari, everyone meets at the dining area for breakfast and chill time. They spend time admiring the attractive views, swim about in the infinity pool or lounge with a “spot of tea” in the seating areas.

An afternoon guide usually follows.

“I got bitten by the safari bug,” she posted on her Instagram stories.

The reality star also shared some pictures of the animals that they spotted, including a leopard, lion, giraffe, elephants and rhinos. Sam also visited Cape Town and loved it.

She posted: “Dear Cape Town, I love everything about you! From your beautiful shores to amazing food but mostly the wonderful people. We ate at @goldrestaurantcapetown and it was sooo good 👌🏾. Of course when they asked for audience participation the guys literally forced us on stage 😳 but I think @keishakeeesh and I did okay.” (sic)