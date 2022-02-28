WATCH: Tom Cruise chats to fans in Hoedspruit

Tom Cruise is currently in South Africa filming for the next ‘Mission: Impossible film’. The series of American action spy films first made their way to the silver screen in 1996 with Cruise starring as ‘Ethan Hunt’, an agent of the Impossible Missions Force. Sources say he has been flying himself to filming locations in the nearby Kruger National Park and living in the quaint Limpopo town in between shootings.

Over the course of a few weeks, he’s been spotted around the country piloting his own helicopter. New pics.#TomCruise in #Hoedspruit for #MissionImpossible8.#MissionImpossible pic.twitter.com/iUIRzD2WIw — Tom Cruise News (@TCNews62) February 27, 2022 New Video from today.#TomCruise in #Hoedspruit for #MissionImpossible8.https://t.co/Kr3O8jtDNs pic.twitter.com/M3MfEsVmXC — Tom Cruise News (@TCNews62) February 26, 2022 In most of the pictures shared online, Cruise respectfully donned a black face mask. However, this time, he removed his mask to greet and wave at the cluster of people who eagerly awaited his arrival. The actor wore a blue shirt with a pair of aviator sunglasses hooked into it, grey pants and walking boots. Grinning from ear-to-ear, in the pictures, it appears that he turned on the charm. According to an article by the Daily Mail, he chatted to a few of the locals on one of the various stops he made. “It's so awesome to see you. I can't wait for you to see the next movie. Thank you for coming out today,” he said.

Another asked Cruise if he would ever move to South Africa to which he said: 'I'd love to, it would be nice to live here. We're very excited. We've wanted to film here for a very long time.' He also discussed some of the exciting things he saw while on his helicopter ride: 'We just saw some cheetahs or lions, they were right in front of someone's driveway.' Before heading off to set, the Hollywood heavyweight added: 'Thank you all for your hospitality. It means a lot to me.' The Twitter account, @TCNew62 shared a video on Friday, February 26 of the heart-warming welcomes Cruise has been receiving.