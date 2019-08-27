A video captured on CCTV at Greater Kruger National Park shows an elephant picking up litter. Picture: Twitter

Those guests who littered at the Greater Kruger National Park are probably hiding under a blanket after seeing an elephant clean up their mess. A video captured on CCTV at Greater Kruger National Park shows the gentle giant picking up litter and putting it into the bin - using his trunk.

“We could ALL learn a thing or two from this helpful litter-picking elephant!!” @VisitSA_UK posted on Twitter.

The video, shared by @instagram_sa, shows the elephant picking up the litter and despite dropping it once, he remains set on getting the item into the bin.

While this isn't a recent video, it has set the internet on fire once again.

Twitter user Thato Magae stated: “Wow, emotionally awesome. Does this mean that the roles have reversed? People have now become animals and vice versa? So embarrassing!”

Another, Anthony The Great, tweeted: “Our friends from the wild are doing the most for our planet. If we all could do the same, this world would still be as beautiful and green as we found it for the next generations of plants and living beings.”

WATCH: