Zip through Magoebaskloof Canopy and other Limpopo attractions to visit

Limpopo means the place of rushing water and there's plenty of activities to keep you entertained. Here are three adventures any traveller to Limpopo should try: Zip through Magoebaskloof Canopy Tour Zip into the magnificent Magoebaskloof Canopy Tour and slide through the forest on a two-hour adventure. The impressive foefie slide cables are linked to 13 platforms above the Letaba river, waterfalls and indigenous lush forest. The Letaba River gorge is home to a wide variety of plant, animal and birdlife. The assortment of colourful wildflowers and orchids draping the surrounding cliffs are sure to catch your attention.

Suitable for anyone between the ages of 7 and 70. Cost is R660pp. Call 083 866 1546.

Be adventurous at Forever Resorts Warmbaths

Forever Resorts Warmbaths offers cable water skiing, go karting as well as mini quad biking. The other activities include pedal boating, target shooting, ‘Monster Web’ climbing, putt-putt, kids play park, a speed slide and a wave pool.

In fact, the list of experiences are endless. Rates start from R100 for children and R195 for adults.

Call 014 736 8500.

Meet Jacob the donkey and miniature ponies at Mangela Animal Touch Farm

Meet, touch and feed the friendly animals at Mangela Animal Touch Farm. Jacob the donkey and the miniature ponies, Maya, Misty, Pepe and Inca.

Mangela Animal Touch Farm also has ostriches, emu, pot-bellied pigs, goats, ducks, chickens and rabbits. Pony rides are available. Entrance is free.

Call 015 304 3172.

