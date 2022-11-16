LOOK: 10 best places to retire in the world (including South Africa)

According to EnjoyTravel.com, FIRE (Financial Independence, Retire Early) has gained real momentum in recent years. People are no longer waiting until their late sixties to retire and are practising extreme saving and investment so they can retire in their forties or even late thirties.

This approach requires saving as much of your income as possible, living exceptionally frugally and paying off all your debt. Retiring or early retirement is all about enjoying the fruits of your labour and proper planning, right down to where you will retire to once you’ve managed this. Here are 10 best places to retire to in the world, according to Enjoy Travel. These places were chosen based on the cost of living, quality of life, ease of getting a visa or residency permit, and restaurant and rent prices. The list also takes into consideration good weather, healthcare, hospitality, language barriers and the range of things to do and it offers a good mixture of everything.

South Africa Cape Town Waterfront in South Africa with Table Mountain in the background. Picture: Pexels Although South Africa didn’t make it into the top 10, it still deserves a mention as one of the best places to retire to in the world. In fact, it is in the Top 50, along with Kenya, giving places like New Zealand and Sweden a run for their money. South Africa is a popular destination for expat retirees due to its mild climate, affordable living costs and sizeable expat population. For retirees looking to relocate, South Africa’s visa and residency permit system is ranked mid-level difficulty, but once you’ve got hold of it you can enjoy low living costs, a laid-back lifestyle and a famously high quality of living.

1. Slovenia Lake Bled is a lake in the Julian Alps of the Upper Carniolan region of north-western Slovenia. Picture: Pexels Slovenia has been rated as the best place in the world to retire, due to its relatively low cost of living and high quality of life. Retirees can enjoy endless forests, alpine villages and a colourful capital to relax and enjoy life. Visa and residency permit barriers are low too, while English is also widely spoken.

2. Portugal The cove at Lagos beach in Portugal is a favourite tourist attraction. Picture: Pexels Portugal has long been a favourite with retirees, thanks to its sunny climate, excellent restaurants and laid-back culture. From Algarve’s sandy shores to Porto’s wineries to its charismatic capital, it’s one of the most affordable places to live with an extremely high quality of life. The country also offers a range of visas and residency permits so retirees shouldn’t face many hurdles embarking here. 3. Estonia

Aerial shot of Tallinn, Estonia’s capital city. Picture: Pexels Estonia is one of Europe’s most captivating countries and boasts untouched beaches, more than 2 000 islands and acres of primaeval forests, making it the perfect getaway destination for every type of retiree. English is widely spoken and the country is also one of the cleanest and safest in the world. 4. Spain The Sagrada Familia in Barcelona. Picture: Pexels Spain has been a favourite among retirees for decades, as it’s one of the most affordable places to eat out in western Europe. Retirees can also enjoy easy access to visas and residency, while the country boasts a strong healthcare system and affordable housing. Plus, it’s one of the sunniest countries in Europe, with hot summers and mild winters.

5. Paraguay Asunción is the capital and the largest city of Paraguay in South America. Picture: Unsplash This landlocked South American destination is ideal for those looking to retire to an authentic, off-beat destination. Paraguay boasts spectacular scenery and glitzy cities. Retiring here is easy too, thanks to easy access to visa and residency permits, low relocation costs and a welcoming local and expat community, while eating out and rent is affordable. 6. Czech Republic

Charles Bridge is a medieval stone arch bridge that crosses the Vltava river in Prague, Czech Republic. Picture: Pexels Czech Republic offers a winning combination of low living costs and high quality of living. Plus, getting hold of a visa and residency permit is ranked as easy. Summers are mild, though winters are frosty, making it best suited for those who can withstand chilly temperatures. 7. Hungary Hungary’s capital city of Budapest. Picture: Pexels Hungary might not be as cheap as it was a decade ago, but compared to most of Europe, its prices are staggeringly low. The cost of eating out in Hungary is the second lowest in Europe, while the quality of life is also good. It’s relatively easy to get hold of a visa or residency permit.

8. Croatia Boats on the Dalmatian coast in Croatia. Picture: Pexels Croatia isn’t just a hit with twenty-somethings, thousands of retirees flock here every year for a slice of the good life. Property and living costs are low, while the quality of life is high and the visa application process is straightforward for most nationalities. The country boasts world-class beaches, rich history and culture, plenty of Mediterranean sunshine and excellent restaurants. 9. Mexico

Red roses blooming at a Church garden in Mexico. Picture: Pexels It’s easy to live well for very little in Mexico. Restaurants are excellent and cheap, while living costs are lower than in most countries in Europe. According to the Quality of Life Index, residents can live a high quality life, boosted by excellent weather, good healthcare, and a rich and vibrant culture. 10. Uruguay Colonia del Sacramento in Uruguay. Picture: Pexels Lastly, Uruguay is famous for its beaches, beef and brilliant soccer, but it’s making a name for itself as a hotspot for retirees, too. It’s one of the few South American countries with an easy application process for visas and residency permits. Cost of living is notably low, while the quality of lifestyle is high.