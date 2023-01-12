LOOK: Sintra-Cascais Natural Park? No, it’s uMhlanga Rocks, jokes tweep

It was all fun and games as Twitter users shared their ideal versions on what uMhlanga, East London and Klerksdorp look like. In a satirical post, Twitter user Captain Depression shared a stunning picture of The Sintra-Cascais Natural Park on the Portuguese Riviera in Portugal, claiming that it was uMhlanga, Durban in South Africa.

Story continues below Advertisement

Umhlanga, Durban, South Africa 🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/ELAGATWobg — captain depression (@cpt_depression_) January 11, 2023 Sintra-Cascais is one of 13 Natural Parks of Portugal which has has been protected since 1981 and is a popular tourist attraction. The park includes the Serra de Sintra Mountain Range but extends all the way to the coast and Cabo da Roca, continental Europe's western-most point. It contains the Castle of the Moors. Following Captain Depression’s hilarious post, more users came up with their romanticised versions on what their home towns look like.

Richardt Strydom responded that Captain’s “hometown is pretty”, however, he prefers the urban energy of East London and posted a picture of Sydney Harbour in Australia’s capital. Granted your hometown is pretty, but I personally prefer the urban energy of East London. Also SA's only river port pic.twitter.com/fbkfssuDTQ — Richardt Strydom (@Rich_ardt) January 11, 2023 Tinus Botha entered the chat with a picture of Utrecht in the Netherlands claiming that it is Klerksdorp and that South Africa is a beautiful country. Shan Mo commented: “Was sitting on that beach just yesterday”.

Story continues below Advertisement