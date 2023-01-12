Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
LOOK: Sintra-Cascais Natural Park? No, it’s uMhlanga Rocks, jokes tweep

Sintra Cascais National Park in Portugal aka uMhlanga South Africa. Picture: Unsplash

Published 2h ago

It was all fun and games as Twitter users shared their ideal versions on what uMhlanga, East London and Klerksdorp look like.

In a satirical post, Twitter user Captain Depression shared a stunning picture of The Sintra-Cascais Natural Park on the Portuguese Riviera in Portugal, claiming that it was uMhlanga, Durban in South Africa.

Sintra-Cascais is one of 13 Natural Parks of Portugal which has has been protected since 1981 and is a popular tourist attraction.

The park includes the Serra de Sintra Mountain Range but extends all the way to the coast and Cabo da Roca, continental Europe's western-most point. It contains the Castle of the Moors.

Following Captain Depression’s hilarious post, more users came up with their romanticised versions on what their home towns look like.

Richardt Strydom responded that Captain’s “hometown is pretty”, however, he prefers the urban energy of East London and posted a picture of Sydney Harbour in Australia’s capital.

Tinus Botha entered the chat with a picture of Utrecht in the Netherlands claiming that it is Klerksdorp and that South Africa is a beautiful country.

Shan Mo commented: “Was sitting on that beach just yesterday”.

We all know the issues that Durban has been facing, so Sue Eardley joked: “Stunning, I can now see why they kept the tourists out this festive.”

