People are pretty sure this white lion is Aslan from C. S. Lewis's The Chronicles of Narnia series. Picture: Instagram/Craig Howes.

Have you ever seen a white lion with blue eyes? Well, photographer Craig Howes has and he has likened it to Aslan from C. S. Lewis's The Chronicles of Narnia series. Known as the Earth’s photographer, Howes shoots everything from wildlife, beaches and some of the country’s hidden gems.

His post said: “Aslan is back, and he’s hungry.....Side note, that’s a white lion with Blue eyes. #lion #aslan.”

People simply loved the picture.

Tatarihaluk said: “Aslan means “lion” in Turkish... What a majestic beauty ☀️⭐️ and a great photo.”

Denkhomchenko said: “what a handsome king of beasts.”

The white lion is a rare colour mutation of the lion and is usually found in South Africa.

The white lion story first came to light during the 1970s, in the book The White Lions of Timbavati by Chris McBride.







